3007 Fairhill Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors parking recently renovated walk in closets

Charming 4BD/3BA fully updated rancher in Suitland. A spacious living room with hardwood floors and a separate dining room. A fully updated eat in kitchen with tiled floors, new cabinets, new counter tops, and all updated appliances.

The master bedroom has hardwood flooring, nice windows, and ample closet space. There is a walk out from the kitchen to the huge fenced in backyard and detached storage shed. The master bathroom is updated with a quaint stand up shower. There are two big spare bedrooms and a full hall bath to share. Fully renovated basement with updated full bath, an additional 4th bedroom with walk in closet, and a separate laundry/storage area with washer and dryer hookup. There is also off street parking with a one car driveway! All new energy efficient doors and windows.



Sorry, no pets!



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com.



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



(RLNE5677227)