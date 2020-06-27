All apartments in Suitland
Find more places like 3007 Fairhill Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Suitland, MD
/
3007 Fairhill Ct
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

3007 Fairhill Ct

3007 Fairhill Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Suitland
See all
Suitland-Silver Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3007 Fairhill Court, Suitland, MD 20746
Suitland-Silver Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 4BD/3BA fully updated rancher in Suitland. A spacious living room with hardwood floors and a separate dining room. A fully updated eat in kitchen with tiled floors, new cabinets, new counter tops, and all updated appliances.
The master bedroom has hardwood flooring, nice windows, and ample closet space. There is a walk out from the kitchen to the huge fenced in backyard and detached storage shed. The master bathroom is updated with a quaint stand up shower. There are two big spare bedrooms and a full hall bath to share. Fully renovated basement with updated full bath, an additional 4th bedroom with walk in closet, and a separate laundry/storage area with washer and dryer hookup. There is also off street parking with a one car driveway! All new energy efficient doors and windows.

Sorry, no pets!

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com.

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5677227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3007 Fairhill Ct have any available units?
3007 Fairhill Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suitland, MD.
What amenities does 3007 Fairhill Ct have?
Some of 3007 Fairhill Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3007 Fairhill Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3007 Fairhill Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3007 Fairhill Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3007 Fairhill Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suitland.
Does 3007 Fairhill Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3007 Fairhill Ct offers parking.
Does 3007 Fairhill Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3007 Fairhill Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3007 Fairhill Ct have a pool?
No, 3007 Fairhill Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3007 Fairhill Ct have accessible units?
No, 3007 Fairhill Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3007 Fairhill Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3007 Fairhill Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3007 Fairhill Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3007 Fairhill Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Admiral Place
4400 Rena Rd
Suitland, MD 20746
Verona at District
5042 Silver Hill Ct
Suitland, MD 20747
Capital Crossing
3930 Suitland Rd
Suitland, MD 20746
Park Greene
2641 Shadyside Ave
Suitland, MD 20746
Madison Gardens
3220 Swann Rd
Suitland, MD 20746
Andrews Ridge
5635 Regency Park Ct
Suitland, MD 20746

Similar Pages

Suitland 1 BedroomsSuitland 2 Bedrooms
Suitland Apartments with BalconySuitland Apartments with Parking
Suitland Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VA
Lorton, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Suitland Silver Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University