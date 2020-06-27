Fully renovated house with 2 sump pumps. New Roof- New Siding- New Windows -New HVAC -New Water Heater-New floor on main level- Refinished Hardwood upstairs-New Electrical Panel- New recess lights- New light fixtures- New Interior doors- Remodeled Bathrooms -New Kitchen Cabinets with Quartz Counter tops -New Appliances -New GuttersRestored Back Porch- New French drain inside basement New French drain outside basement-Grading Swimming Pool Removal /Back fill -Removed all wood panel and replace with drywall- Newly painted entire house. available for sale and for rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8606 SNOWDEN LOOP have any available units?
8606 SNOWDEN LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 8606 SNOWDEN LOOP have?
Some of 8606 SNOWDEN LOOP's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8606 SNOWDEN LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
8606 SNOWDEN LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.