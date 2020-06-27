8606 SNOWDEN LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Fully renovated house with 2 sump pumps. New Roof- New Siding- New Windows -New HVAC -New Water Heater-New floor on main level- Refinished Hardwood upstairs-New Electrical Panel- New recess lights- New light fixtures- New Interior doors- Remodeled Bathrooms -New Kitchen Cabinets with Quartz Counter tops -New Appliances -New GuttersRestored Back Porch- New French drain inside basement New French drain outside basement-Grading Swimming Pool Removal /Back fill -Removed all wood panel and replace with drywall- Newly painted entire house. available for sale and for rent.