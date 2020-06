8495 IMPERIAL DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=iPHXQMkBYDV * UPDATED END UNIT TOWN HOUSE AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. RENT INCLUDES WATER AND SEWER, LAWN MAINTENANCE, AND OUTDOOR POOL. UPDATED REAR KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS, MAPLE CABINETS, GLASS TILE BACKSPLASH, NEW GAS RANGE, & NEW SIDE BY SIDE REFRIGERATOR WITH WATER & ICE. DOOR OFF KITCHEN TO FULLY FENCED REAR YARD WITH CONCRETE PATIO AND SHED. SEPARATE DINING AREA & FRONT LIVING ROOM. REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT MAIN AND UPPER LEVELS, REMODELED FULL BATHS, UPPER LEVEL SEPARATE ZONE HEATING & COOLING SYSTEM, SOLAR CITY SOLAR PANELS, REPLACEMENT VINYL WINDOWS, AND FRONT STORM DOOR. BASEMENT IS FULLY FINISHED WITH SEPARATE REAR ENTRANCE, FULL BATH, SECOND KITCHEN WITH GAS RANGE, PLUS LAUNDRY AREA WITH FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER. PETS ARE ACCEPTED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS, SMALL DOGS OK. 600 MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE. ONE RESERVED PARKING SPACE IN FRONT OF HOME. THANKS FOR LOOKING.