Home
/
South Laurel, MD
/
7205 MARBLE STONE LANE
Last updated March 5 2020 at 9:49 PM

7205 MARBLE STONE LANE

7205 Marble Stone Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7205 Marble Stone Lane, South Laurel, MD 20705

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
volleyball court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
volleyball court
Conveniently located just off the ICC At the intersection of Muirkirk Rd and Brickyard Blvd. Outdoor recreational amenities including walking trails, volleyball courts, pocket parks, village greens and a central lake and promenade with overlook , Neighborhood Swimming Pool and Clubhouse. Great location Near the Muirkirk MARC Lets You Live, Work and Play Close to Home. Lennar Homes - Arcadia Model with 2 car garage ( rear). 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bath, walk in closets, Expansive Kitchen, deck. Townhouse overlooking an open space . Plenty of parking. Home available for March 31, 2020 Occupancy for 12-24 month lease. $75.00 Application Free per adult applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7205 MARBLE STONE LANE have any available units?
7205 MARBLE STONE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 7205 MARBLE STONE LANE have?
Some of 7205 MARBLE STONE LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7205 MARBLE STONE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
7205 MARBLE STONE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7205 MARBLE STONE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 7205 MARBLE STONE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Laurel.
Does 7205 MARBLE STONE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 7205 MARBLE STONE LANE offers parking.
Does 7205 MARBLE STONE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7205 MARBLE STONE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7205 MARBLE STONE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 7205 MARBLE STONE LANE has a pool.
Does 7205 MARBLE STONE LANE have accessible units?
No, 7205 MARBLE STONE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 7205 MARBLE STONE LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7205 MARBLE STONE LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7205 MARBLE STONE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7205 MARBLE STONE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

