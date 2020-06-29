7205 MARBLE STONE LANE

Amenities

Conveniently located just off the ICC At the intersection of Muirkirk Rd and Brickyard Blvd. Outdoor recreational amenities including walking trails, volleyball courts, pocket parks, village greens and a central lake and promenade with overlook , Neighborhood Swimming Pool and Clubhouse. Great location Near the Muirkirk MARC Lets You Live, Work and Play Close to Home. Lennar Homes - Arcadia Model with 2 car garage ( rear). 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bath, walk in closets, Expansive Kitchen, deck. Townhouse overlooking an open space . Plenty of parking. Home available for March 31, 2020 Occupancy for 12-24 month lease. $75.00 Application Free per adult applicant.