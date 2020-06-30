12805 RUSTIC ROCK LANE

Amenities

Tony Williams and LeaseCollection.com Present a Stunning, Spacious 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom Townhome in Beltsville, MD. With Highlights of Hardwood Floors, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances and an Open Floor Plan on the Main Floor. Lower Level Den has access to 2-Car, Built In Garage with a Full Bathroom. In addition, the Property Boasts a Community Gym, Pool and Clubhouse, Only a 2 minute Walk! This 3-Level, Townhouse is Conveniently Located Near Shopping (Harris Teeter, Giant, Aldi, Shoppers and Costco) and Restaurants (BJ's Restaurant, Outback Steakhouse, Red Lobster, Olive Garden, Famous Dave's BBQ, TGI Fridays. It is a 5 minute walk to the MARC train, direct route to Union Station in DC. A 10 minute drive to Greenbelt Metro Station (Green Line), with Park and Ride lot. Minutes from ICC (200), access to Montgomery County. Take A Virtual Tour & Apply Today @ LeaseCollection.com or call 301.893.7205 for more information!