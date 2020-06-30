All apartments in South Laurel
12805 RUSTIC ROCK LANE

12805 Rustic Rock Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12805 Rustic Rock Lane, South Laurel, MD 20705

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Tony Williams and LeaseCollection.com Present a Stunning, Spacious 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom Townhome in Beltsville, MD. With Highlights of Hardwood Floors, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances and an Open Floor Plan on the Main Floor. Lower Level Den has access to 2-Car, Built In Garage with a Full Bathroom. In addition, the Property Boasts a Community Gym, Pool and Clubhouse, Only a 2 minute Walk! This 3-Level, Townhouse is Conveniently Located Near Shopping (Harris Teeter, Giant, Aldi, Shoppers and Costco) and Restaurants (BJ's Restaurant, Outback Steakhouse, Red Lobster, Olive Garden, Famous Dave's BBQ, TGI Fridays. It is a 5 minute walk to the MARC train, direct route to Union Station in DC. A 10 minute drive to Greenbelt Metro Station (Green Line), with Park and Ride lot. Minutes from ICC (200), access to Montgomery County. Take A Virtual Tour & Apply Today @ LeaseCollection.com or call 301.893.7205 for more information!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12805 RUSTIC ROCK LANE have any available units?
12805 RUSTIC ROCK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 12805 RUSTIC ROCK LANE have?
Some of 12805 RUSTIC ROCK LANE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12805 RUSTIC ROCK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
12805 RUSTIC ROCK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12805 RUSTIC ROCK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 12805 RUSTIC ROCK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Laurel.
Does 12805 RUSTIC ROCK LANE offer parking?
Yes, 12805 RUSTIC ROCK LANE offers parking.
Does 12805 RUSTIC ROCK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12805 RUSTIC ROCK LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12805 RUSTIC ROCK LANE have a pool?
Yes, 12805 RUSTIC ROCK LANE has a pool.
Does 12805 RUSTIC ROCK LANE have accessible units?
No, 12805 RUSTIC ROCK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 12805 RUSTIC ROCK LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12805 RUSTIC ROCK LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12805 RUSTIC ROCK LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12805 RUSTIC ROCK LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

