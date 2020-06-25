All apartments in South Laurel
Location

12600 Trotwood Court, South Laurel, MD 20705

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12600 Trotwood Ct have any available units?
12600 Trotwood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 12600 Trotwood Ct have?
Some of 12600 Trotwood Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12600 Trotwood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
12600 Trotwood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12600 Trotwood Ct pet-friendly?
No, 12600 Trotwood Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Laurel.
Does 12600 Trotwood Ct offer parking?
No, 12600 Trotwood Ct does not offer parking.
Does 12600 Trotwood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12600 Trotwood Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12600 Trotwood Ct have a pool?
No, 12600 Trotwood Ct does not have a pool.
Does 12600 Trotwood Ct have accessible units?
No, 12600 Trotwood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 12600 Trotwood Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 12600 Trotwood Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12600 Trotwood Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12600 Trotwood Ct has units with air conditioning.
