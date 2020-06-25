---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ccf5f890b7 ---- Fantastic opportunity to rent a fabulous home in Longwood backing to trees! End unit filled with natural light! Hardwoods through main level! 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms! Large master suite with walk in closet. Eat in kitchen with bay window!
Blinds Carpet Ceiling Fan Central Air City Water Disposal Dryer Gas Heating Ice Maker No Parking One Fireplace Possible With Approval Public Sewer Range Stove Washer
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12600 Trotwood Ct have any available units?
12600 Trotwood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 12600 Trotwood Ct have?
Some of 12600 Trotwood Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12600 Trotwood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
12600 Trotwood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.