All apartments in South Laurel
Find more places like 12507 RUSTIC ROCK LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Laurel, MD
/
12507 RUSTIC ROCK LANE
Last updated January 31 2020 at 2:31 AM

12507 RUSTIC ROCK LANE

12507 Rustic Rock Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
South Laurel
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12507 Rustic Rock Lane, South Laurel, MD 20705

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
Do not miss this larger-than-most townhomes facing a lovely courtyard with gazebo! One more 1/2 bath than the others. Some of the best features? Two-zoned HVAC system! And, a 4th floor roof deck that adjoins a den and leads to a bedroom with w/full bath and living area adjoining the roof deck! Total of three BR's, three full baths and two half baths. Check the price per s.f. and you'll see this is a stead of a deal! 3 blocks to the MARC stop (Muirkirk), which takes you to Union Station (DC) or Baltimore! Super convenient to I-95, shopping and more! Owner replaced carpet on the main level and 4th floor with wood floors after the pictures were taken.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12507 RUSTIC ROCK LANE have any available units?
12507 RUSTIC ROCK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 12507 RUSTIC ROCK LANE have?
Some of 12507 RUSTIC ROCK LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12507 RUSTIC ROCK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
12507 RUSTIC ROCK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12507 RUSTIC ROCK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 12507 RUSTIC ROCK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Laurel.
Does 12507 RUSTIC ROCK LANE offer parking?
No, 12507 RUSTIC ROCK LANE does not offer parking.
Does 12507 RUSTIC ROCK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12507 RUSTIC ROCK LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12507 RUSTIC ROCK LANE have a pool?
No, 12507 RUSTIC ROCK LANE does not have a pool.
Does 12507 RUSTIC ROCK LANE have accessible units?
No, 12507 RUSTIC ROCK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 12507 RUSTIC ROCK LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12507 RUSTIC ROCK LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12507 RUSTIC ROCK LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12507 RUSTIC ROCK LANE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Foxfire Apartments
8737 Contee Rd
South Laurel, MD 20708

Similar Pages

South Laurel 1 BedroomsSouth Laurel 2 Bedrooms
South Laurel 3 BedroomsSouth Laurel Apartments with Pool
South Laurel Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDBailey's Crossroads, VAArnold, MD
Potomac, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDEast Riverdale, MDFairland, MDTemple Hills, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Anne Arundel Community CollegeBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Howard Community College