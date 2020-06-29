12507 RUSTIC ROCK LANE

Amenities

Do not miss this larger-than-most townhomes facing a lovely courtyard with gazebo! One more 1/2 bath than the others. Some of the best features? Two-zoned HVAC system! And, a 4th floor roof deck that adjoins a den and leads to a bedroom with w/full bath and living area adjoining the roof deck! Total of three BR's, three full baths and two half baths. Check the price per s.f. and you'll see this is a stead of a deal! 3 blocks to the MARC stop (Muirkirk), which takes you to Union Station (DC) or Baltimore! Super convenient to I-95, shopping and more! Owner replaced carpet on the main level and 4th floor with wood floors after the pictures were taken.