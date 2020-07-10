Amenities

12211 Pheasant Run Drive Available 07/15/20 Updated 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Laurel! - Updated 3 bed/ 2.5 half bath townhouse in Laurel! First floor features a tiled floor entry with laminate flooring throughout a spacious front living room, separate dining room and half bath with tiled flooring. The fully equipped kitchen offers tiled flooring, plenty of cabinet storage and counter workspace, all appliances including gas stove and a connected utility/laundry room. The top floor has a full hall bath with tiled flooring, 3 large bedrooms with ample closet space and a main bedroom with separate office space with additional storage and a second full bath. Enjoy spending time outdoors in the fully fenced backyard and entertain guests on the private patio area. Shed available for extra storage space!



Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional pet deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com.



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



(RLNE4147175)