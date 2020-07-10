All apartments in South Laurel
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:53 AM

12211 Pheasant Run Drive

12211 Pheasant Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12211 Pheasant Run Drive, South Laurel, MD 20708

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
12211 Pheasant Run Drive Available 07/15/20 Updated 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Laurel! - Updated 3 bed/ 2.5 half bath townhouse in Laurel! First floor features a tiled floor entry with laminate flooring throughout a spacious front living room, separate dining room and half bath with tiled flooring. The fully equipped kitchen offers tiled flooring, plenty of cabinet storage and counter workspace, all appliances including gas stove and a connected utility/laundry room. The top floor has a full hall bath with tiled flooring, 3 large bedrooms with ample closet space and a main bedroom with separate office space with additional storage and a second full bath. Enjoy spending time outdoors in the fully fenced backyard and entertain guests on the private patio area. Shed available for extra storage space!

Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional pet deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com.

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

(RLNE4147175)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12211 Pheasant Run Drive have any available units?
12211 Pheasant Run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 12211 Pheasant Run Drive have?
Some of 12211 Pheasant Run Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12211 Pheasant Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12211 Pheasant Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12211 Pheasant Run Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12211 Pheasant Run Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12211 Pheasant Run Drive offer parking?
No, 12211 Pheasant Run Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12211 Pheasant Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12211 Pheasant Run Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12211 Pheasant Run Drive have a pool?
No, 12211 Pheasant Run Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12211 Pheasant Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 12211 Pheasant Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12211 Pheasant Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12211 Pheasant Run Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12211 Pheasant Run Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12211 Pheasant Run Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

