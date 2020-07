Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Renovated home in Bethesda's Parkwood community. 3 BR,2 BA, Great for entertaining open floor plan. Living Room with Fireplace opens to Gourmet Kitchen with granite countertop/island, SS appliances, Dinning area and opens to all season room. Hardwood floor, new carpet and freshly painted. This home offers casual living and Paved drive way. Cross the street to Rock Creek Park. Easy access to 495. Navy Medical Center, Walter Reed, NIH, Grosvenor METRO, NIH, Shopping and more