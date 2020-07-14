All apartments in Silver Spring
Find more places like Yorkshire - Silver Spring.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Silver Spring, MD
/
Yorkshire - Silver Spring
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:00 AM

Yorkshire - Silver Spring

11401 July Dr · (202) 335-1345
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Silver Spring
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11401 July Dr, Silver Spring, MD 20904

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 401 · Avail. now

$1,486

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 895 sqft

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$1,486

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 895 sqft

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$1,486

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 895 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 303 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,626

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 921 sqft

Unit 203 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,626

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 921 sqft

Unit 303 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,626

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 921 sqft

See 7+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$2,206

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1225 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Yorkshire - Silver Spring.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
e-payments
internet access
Now offering onsite tours and virtual tours, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Tuesday 7/14/20 at 11:30AM and 3:30PM and Wednesday 7/15 at 5PM. Call or email to get your open house link.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $32 Per Applicant
Deposit: $1,000
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: First Pet: $300, Second Pet: $200
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/month
restrictions: German Shepherds Akitas, Chow Terriers or Chow breed mixes, American Bulldogs, Bull Staff or Staffordshire Terriers, Doberman/Doberman Pinchers, (mini pinchers are permitted) Rottweiler's, Wolf dog hybrid, Pit-bull terriers, Presa Canario or any variety of Canary dogs. All residents with a pet(s) are required to sign the Pet Addendum and provide a photo of the pet which should be kept in the resident lease file.
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Yorkshire - Silver Spring have any available units?
Yorkshire - Silver Spring has 15 units available starting at $1,486 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Yorkshire - Silver Spring have?
Some of Yorkshire - Silver Spring's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Yorkshire - Silver Spring currently offering any rent specials?
Yorkshire - Silver Spring is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Yorkshire - Silver Spring pet-friendly?
Yes, Yorkshire - Silver Spring is pet friendly.
Does Yorkshire - Silver Spring offer parking?
Yes, Yorkshire - Silver Spring offers parking.
Does Yorkshire - Silver Spring have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Yorkshire - Silver Spring offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Yorkshire - Silver Spring have a pool?
Yes, Yorkshire - Silver Spring has a pool.
Does Yorkshire - Silver Spring have accessible units?
Yes, Yorkshire - Silver Spring has accessible units.
Does Yorkshire - Silver Spring have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Yorkshire - Silver Spring has units with dishwashers.
Does Yorkshire - Silver Spring have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Yorkshire - Silver Spring has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Yorkshire - Silver Spring?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cole Spring Plaza Apartments
1001 Spring St
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Rock Creek Springs
8000 Eastern Dr
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Thayer & Spring
915 Silver Spring Avenue
Silver Spring, MD 20910
The Cameron
8710 Cameron St
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Croydon Manor Apts
104 Croydon Ct
Silver Spring, MD 20901
8600 Apartments
8600 16th St
Silver Spring, MD 20910
The Point at Hampton Hollow
3408 Hampton Hollow Dr
Silver Spring, MD 20904
Colesville Towers Apartments
8811 Colesville Rd
Silver Spring, MD 20910

Similar Pages

Silver Spring 1 BedroomsSilver Spring 2 Bedrooms
Silver Spring Apartments with ParkingSilver Spring Pet Friendly Places
Silver Spring Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Severn, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity