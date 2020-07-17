All apartments in Severn
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

8021 Clovis Way

8021 Clovis Way · (240) 224-8220
Location

8021 Clovis Way, Severn, MD 21076

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $2695 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,695

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Available 09/01/20 Gorgeous 3 Bedroom/3 Bathroom Townhouse in Hanover! Come up inside this home's inviting living room with neutral colored interior, hardwood floors and great natural light. Enjoy meals in its kitchen and dining room combo with granite counter tops, all stainless appliances, and ample storage space. The kitchen also has access to the ambient deck, perfect for gatherings. Relax in its beautiful spacious bedrooms with carpeted floors and plenty of closet space. Its 2 full baths and 2 half baths offer custom tiled shower and tub enclosures, dual vanity, and updated lighting. The home's lower level allows access to the beautifully landscaped fenced backyard. It comes with an attached garage, too!

Take advantage of the community pool, gym, clubhouse, and playground.

Pets welcome on a case by case basis with an additional deposit!

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Abby at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment (443) 904-5247 or email AScott@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/

(RLNE5890896)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8021 Clovis Way have any available units?
8021 Clovis Way has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Severn, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Severn Rent Report.
What amenities does 8021 Clovis Way have?
Some of 8021 Clovis Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8021 Clovis Way currently offering any rent specials?
8021 Clovis Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8021 Clovis Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8021 Clovis Way is pet friendly.
Does 8021 Clovis Way offer parking?
Yes, 8021 Clovis Way offers parking.
Does 8021 Clovis Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8021 Clovis Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8021 Clovis Way have a pool?
Yes, 8021 Clovis Way has a pool.
Does 8021 Clovis Way have accessible units?
No, 8021 Clovis Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8021 Clovis Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8021 Clovis Way does not have units with dishwashers.
