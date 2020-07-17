8021 Clovis Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage

Available 09/01/20 Gorgeous 3 Bedroom/3 Bathroom Townhouse in Hanover! Come up inside this home's inviting living room with neutral colored interior, hardwood floors and great natural light. Enjoy meals in its kitchen and dining room combo with granite counter tops, all stainless appliances, and ample storage space. The kitchen also has access to the ambient deck, perfect for gatherings. Relax in its beautiful spacious bedrooms with carpeted floors and plenty of closet space. Its 2 full baths and 2 half baths offer custom tiled shower and tub enclosures, dual vanity, and updated lighting. The home's lower level allows access to the beautifully landscaped fenced backyard. It comes with an attached garage, too!



Take advantage of the community pool, gym, clubhouse, and playground.



Pets welcome on a case by case basis with an additional deposit!



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Abby at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment (443) 904-5247 or email AScott@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/



