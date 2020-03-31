All apartments in Severn
7944 CITADEL DRIVE

7944 Citadel Drive · (410) 721-6694
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7944 Citadel Drive, Severn, MD 21144

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1753 sqft

Amenities

Just two minutes to Fort Meade MD, this charming Cape Cod features almost 1,800 s.f. of living space. The main level features a spacious living room, family room with adjoining laundry space and entry to the fenced back yard, a kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counter tops and brand new stainless appliances, sun room/dining room addition, two bedrooms and a full bath. The upper level features 2 bedrooms and a full bath. Huge FENCED back yard with patio and shed. Non-smoking home. Pets considered on a case by case basis with 2+ year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7944 CITADEL DRIVE have any available units?
7944 CITADEL DRIVE has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Severn, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Severn Rent Report.
What amenities does 7944 CITADEL DRIVE have?
Some of 7944 CITADEL DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7944 CITADEL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7944 CITADEL DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7944 CITADEL DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7944 CITADEL DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 7944 CITADEL DRIVE offer parking?
No, 7944 CITADEL DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 7944 CITADEL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7944 CITADEL DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7944 CITADEL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7944 CITADEL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7944 CITADEL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7944 CITADEL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7944 CITADEL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7944 CITADEL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
