7944 CITADEL DRIVE

Amenities
Just two minutes to Fort Meade MD, this charming Cape Cod features almost 1,800 s.f. of living space. The main level features a spacious living room, family room with adjoining laundry space and entry to the fenced back yard, a kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counter tops and brand new stainless appliances, sun room/dining room addition, two bedrooms and a full bath. The upper level features 2 bedrooms and a full bath. Huge FENCED back yard with patio and shed. Non-smoking home. Pets considered on a case by case basis with 2+ year lease.