7944 CITADEL DRIVE

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Just two minutes to Fort Meade MD, this charming Cape Cod features almost 1,800 s.f. of living space. The main level features a spacious living room, family room with adjoining laundry space and entry to the fenced back yard, a kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counter tops and brand new stainless appliances, sun room/dining room addition, two bedrooms and a full bath. The upper level features 2 bedrooms and a full bath. Huge FENCED back yard with patio and shed. Non-smoking home. Pets considered on a case by case basis with 2+ year lease.