Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Very large, beautiful home. (5,100+ SQFT). 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms. Hardwood floors. Fireplace in the family room, master bedroom on the main floor, Super master bath. 2 car garage. The huge basement with a fantastic bar, 2 bedrooms, and a full bath. Lost of storage. Intercom system, security system, maintenance-free deck. ** Available early July. The owner is looking for a 3-year lease. No smokers. Pets case by case. Need good credit. **