Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:48 AM

1913 SIMONSON COURT

1913 Simonson Court · (410) 547-1001
Location

1913 Simonson Court, Severn, MD 21076

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2455 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Luxurious 3 bedroom town home in Hanover, Maryland. Spacious 3 story, 2 garage, town home offers great features and many amenities, such as an in ground community pool. Entering the main level from the garage, offers a full bathroom and also a patio out back. The second level of the home has an updated gourmet kitchen with a dining area and also open floor plan to the living room. A separate off, study, or play room is just off the living room, with a half a bathroom. The third level has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms, one of the bathrooms is apart of the master suite. Walk in closets, ceiling fans which have lights, and fully carpeted. This property was built in 2017, and the entire house has energy efficient appliances, windows, and doors. Property is available July 29th, 2020!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1913 SIMONSON COURT have any available units?
1913 SIMONSON COURT has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Severn, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Severn Rent Report.
What amenities does 1913 SIMONSON COURT have?
Some of 1913 SIMONSON COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1913 SIMONSON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1913 SIMONSON COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1913 SIMONSON COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1913 SIMONSON COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Severn.
Does 1913 SIMONSON COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1913 SIMONSON COURT does offer parking.
Does 1913 SIMONSON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1913 SIMONSON COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1913 SIMONSON COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1913 SIMONSON COURT has a pool.
Does 1913 SIMONSON COURT have accessible units?
No, 1913 SIMONSON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1913 SIMONSON COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1913 SIMONSON COURT has units with dishwashers.
