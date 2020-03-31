All apartments in Severn
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1468 Pangbourne Way, Severn, MD 21076

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2195 · Avail. now

$2,195

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 3 bed/2.5 Bath townhouse in Hanover! Walk on into your finished lower level with ample storage and space for additional family room. There is also a walk out into your backyard. Upstairs will be the main level with an open floorplan living and dining room. With hardwood floors throughout, the eat in kitchen has a nice island and plenty of updated cabinet space! From the kitchen, walk on out to your party deck and enjoy the nice views. The third level has 2 spare bedrooms with an updated hall bath for added convenience. The master suite provides full sized closets and a huge bedroom. The master bath has an inviting soaking tub, stand up glass door shower, and double vanity sinks!

~ Right down the road from Arundel Mills Mall!

~ Conveniently located in between SR295, and SR100!

~ Close to BWI, Ft. Meade, Baltimore, and Washington DC!

Sorry, no pets!

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Jeannie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.258.6694 or email jreamer@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5469501)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1468 Pangbourne Way have any available units?
1468 Pangbourne Way has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Severn, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Severn Rent Report.
What amenities does 1468 Pangbourne Way have?
Some of 1468 Pangbourne Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1468 Pangbourne Way currently offering any rent specials?
1468 Pangbourne Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1468 Pangbourne Way pet-friendly?
No, 1468 Pangbourne Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Severn.
Does 1468 Pangbourne Way offer parking?
No, 1468 Pangbourne Way does not offer parking.
Does 1468 Pangbourne Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1468 Pangbourne Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1468 Pangbourne Way have a pool?
No, 1468 Pangbourne Way does not have a pool.
Does 1468 Pangbourne Way have accessible units?
No, 1468 Pangbourne Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1468 Pangbourne Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1468 Pangbourne Way does not have units with dishwashers.
