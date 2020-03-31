1468 Pangbourne Way

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 bed/2.5 Bath townhouse in Hanover! Walk on into your finished lower level with ample storage and space for additional family room. There is also a walk out into your backyard. Upstairs will be the main level with an open floorplan living and dining room. With hardwood floors throughout, the eat in kitchen has a nice island and plenty of updated cabinet space! From the kitchen, walk on out to your party deck and enjoy the nice views. The third level has 2 spare bedrooms with an updated hall bath for added convenience. The master suite provides full sized closets and a huge bedroom. The master bath has an inviting soaking tub, stand up glass door shower, and double vanity sinks!



~ Right down the road from Arundel Mills Mall!



~ Conveniently located in between SR295, and SR100!



~ Close to BWI, Ft. Meade, Baltimore, and Washington DC!



Sorry, no pets!



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Jeannie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.258.6694 or email jreamer@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/



No Pets Allowed



