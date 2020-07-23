Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:43 AM

308 Apartments for rent in Seabrook, MD with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
3 Units Available
Woodland Landing
10023 Greenbelt Rd, Seabrook, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,947
1192 sqft
A beautiful community on a well-maintained property. Onsite playground, community room and pool. Newer fitness center. Near the waterfront. Apartments are pet-friendly and offer separate dining rooms and large closets.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
Goddard
8667 GREENBELT ROAD
8667 Greenbelt Rd, Seabrook, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
881 sqft
Newly Renovated!! Rent include ALL utilities!!! Fresh paint, New Cabinets, remodeled kitchen, NEW stainless steel fridge, 1 year new HVAC system. New carpets and more.... Exclusive Beautiful Private Patio and shed for extra tool storage.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Goddard
8699 Greenbelt Rd
8699 Greenbelt Rd, Seabrook, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1072 sqft
8699 Greenbelt Rd Available 08/01/20 ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED - Wonderful 2nd level condominium located in Chelsea Woods Courts Condominiums in Greenbelt Md. Just off Greenbelt Rd.
Results within 1 mile of Seabrook
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:35 AM
25 Units Available
The Remy Apartments
7730 Harkins Rd, Lanham, MD
Studio
$1,424
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,582
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,052
1066 sqft
Luxury community offers restaurants, celebration room, indoor fireplaces and pool with cabanas. Units include washer/dryer, open floor plans and electronic door lock systems. Great location in Harkins district, near Orange Line Metro and MARC train.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:33 AM
11 Units Available
Hilltop Apartments
5306 85th Ave, New Carrollton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,299
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
904 sqft
Sleek, modern interiors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets, plus e-payments for convenience. Pet-friendly amenities, a playground and a pool. A nearby metro station gets residents to downtown DC in minutes.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 23 at 06:25 AM
11 Units Available
The Hanover Apartments
7232 Hanover Pkwy, Greenbelt, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,450
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with unique floor plans, bright living areas, fully equipped kitchens and generous storage space. Community features a swimming pool, dog park and fitness center. Some units have been renovated.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:01 AM
10 Units Available
Glen Oaks
7509 Mandan Rd, Greenbelt, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,801
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1371 sqft
Giant one- through three-bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets. Conveniently located minutes away from restaurants, shopping, the Beltway and Roosevelt High School. Next door to Greenbriar Country Club.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 11:36 PM
18 Units Available
Heritage Square Apartments
7845 Riverdale Road, New Carrollton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,309
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,438
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1100 sqft
A charming community with smaller buildings. Located near the Beltway and Route 50. On-site amenities include a pool with a sundeck, play area, basketball court, and daycare facility. Updates throughout.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
9 Units Available
Fountain Club Apartments
7604 Fontainebleau Dr, New Carrollton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,435
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
816 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes near I-495, I-295, and bus and rail connections. Rentals come with a private balcony or terrace. Community amenities include a gated pool area, clubhouse, and ample parking.

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
7806 Hanover Pkwy 201
7806 Hanover Parkway, Greenbelt, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1420 sqft
Spacious Greenbriar Condo - Property Id: 299878 Spacious 3 bdrm 2 full bath condo in the greenbelt area. NEWLY RENOVATED!! New floors, new bathtubs, new carpet and paint.

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
6932 HANOVER PARKWAY
6932 Hanover Parkway, Greenbelt, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,350
825 sqft
Spacious one bedroom condo rental in the heart of Greenbelt ready for immediate move-in. Features include wall-to-wall carpeting, washer and dryer. A bright living space opens to a beautiful patio. All utilities included.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
6305 WOOD POINTE DRIVE
6305 Wood Pointe Drive, Glenn Dale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,250
2580 sqft
Don't MISS this beautiful, 1 bedroom Master Suite rental in a private home in the beautiful community of Wood Pointe! This spacious, grand suite comes furnished with a KING size bed, bedroom furniture, sitting area furniture.

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
7610 Hubble Drive - 1
7610 Hubble Drive, Glenn Dale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3044 sqft
WOW! Live a model home life in this gorgeous NV Ryan end unit. Main level wide open floor plan.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
5542 KAREN ELAINE DRIVE
5542 Karen Elaine Drive, New Carrollton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,395
738 sqft
This unit is very spacious and full of character. It's a 1 bedroom with a galley kitchen full updated bathroom, balcony , dining room and much more. This a must see. Secured entrance and private parking. Call today for a showing.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
7703 WINGATE DRIVE
7703 Wingate Drive, Glenn Dale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
3049 sqft
Awesome One Of A Kind Fully Furnished Bsmt Apartment Here... All Utilities Included .. Off Street Paring & access to The Custom Rear Patio.. Owner request Good Credit .. & No PETs & No Smoking..Welcome Home..

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
7229 MORRISON DRIVE
7229 Morrison Drive, Greenbelt, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1351 sqft
Nice end unit townhouse. 3 bdrms and 2 baths up. main level living, dining and eat in eat in kitchen. Slider with vertical blinds to deck. Step up dining room. Basement family room with wood fire place.
Results within 5 miles of Seabrook
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
$
14 Units Available
Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,299
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,385
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1289 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments located in a prime College Park location surrounded by an 1,100 acre National Park. Easy access to the University of Maryland and downtown DC. Pool and fitness room. Wheelchair accessible. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 06:12 AM
11 Units Available
Carmody Hills-Pepper Mill Village
Pleasant House
6904 Seat Pleasant Dr, Peppermill Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,305
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
894 sqft
Spring into action and move into one of our one or two bedroom apartment homes and save on UTILITIES!!! That's right --- all you pay is rent and the utilities are included.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
31 Units Available
Greater Landover
Verona at Landover Hills
4085 Warner Ave, Landover Hills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,170
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,683
1075 sqft
Boasting an easy commute to D.C., this apartment community's amenities include a pool, a dog park and a gym. The pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes are close to I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
59 Units Available
The Villages at Morgan Metro
8251 Ridgefield Blvd, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1276 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,455
1416 sqft
Home can be as relaxing as a walk in the park at The Villages at Morgan Metro. Spectacular and spacious garden and townhomes sit nestled in the lush beauty of more than 180 acres of greenery, trails and outdoor living.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
18 Units Available
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,418
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
14 Units Available
Crestleigh
9556 Muirkirk Rd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,485
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units have their own private balconies or patios, and residents have access to the community pool table, gym, playground and swimming pool. Located near Baltimore-Washington Parkway and the beautiful Montpelier Mansion.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:24 AM
3 Units Available
Parke Cheverly
3400 55th Ave, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,385
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1140 sqft
Delightful apartment community in a quiet setting just minutes from Cheverly Metro Station, I-495 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Apartments feature fully-equipped kitchens and private patios or balconies. Car parking and 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
7 Units Available
Cheverly
Cheverly Station Apartments
6501 Landover Rd, Cheverly, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,209
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The perfect apartment is waiting for you! At Cheverly Station you will enjoy a great location only minutes from Rte. 50, Baltimore-Washington Parkway and I-495 allowing you to get anywhere in the Washington metro area quickly.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Seabrook, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Seabrook renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

