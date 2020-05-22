All apartments in Seabrook
Last updated December 9 2019 at 12:54 AM

6912 WOODSTREAM TERRACE

6912 Woodstream Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

6912 Woodstream Terrace, Seabrook, MD 20706
Lanham-Seabrook

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
You'll be pleasantly surprised by size of this home from the moment you step through the front door! Natural light is abundant throughout the first floor. The step down living room room connects with the dining room to provide ample space for entertaining. Just off the dining room, you'll find a 10 x 20 deck that backs to the neighborhood playground and green space. The galley kitchen includes a breakfast nook and additional storage space which was previously used as a pantry. Upstairs you'll be greeted by a large master bedroom with a separate space for a sitting area. The master is located on the rear of the house so you'll have picturesque view of the trees. The master bath is fitted with separate vanities and walk in shower. Glistening hardwood floors are featured in all of the bedrooms. Bedroom #1 and #2 share the hall bath while receiving the morning sun and the master catches the evening light. The lower level rec room/basement features new carpet, a half bath, decorative fireplace and walk out. Tenant is responsible for all utilities - electric, water, cable/alarm. No smoking. No pets. Application fee is $50 per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6912 WOODSTREAM TERRACE have any available units?
6912 WOODSTREAM TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seabrook, MD.
What amenities does 6912 WOODSTREAM TERRACE have?
Some of 6912 WOODSTREAM TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6912 WOODSTREAM TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
6912 WOODSTREAM TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6912 WOODSTREAM TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 6912 WOODSTREAM TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seabrook.
Does 6912 WOODSTREAM TERRACE offer parking?
No, 6912 WOODSTREAM TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 6912 WOODSTREAM TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6912 WOODSTREAM TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6912 WOODSTREAM TERRACE have a pool?
No, 6912 WOODSTREAM TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 6912 WOODSTREAM TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 6912 WOODSTREAM TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 6912 WOODSTREAM TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6912 WOODSTREAM TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6912 WOODSTREAM TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6912 WOODSTREAM TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

