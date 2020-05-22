6912 WOODSTREAM TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities playground

You'll be pleasantly surprised by size of this home from the moment you step through the front door! Natural light is abundant throughout the first floor. The step down living room room connects with the dining room to provide ample space for entertaining. Just off the dining room, you'll find a 10 x 20 deck that backs to the neighborhood playground and green space. The galley kitchen includes a breakfast nook and additional storage space which was previously used as a pantry. Upstairs you'll be greeted by a large master bedroom with a separate space for a sitting area. The master is located on the rear of the house so you'll have picturesque view of the trees. The master bath is fitted with separate vanities and walk in shower. Glistening hardwood floors are featured in all of the bedrooms. Bedroom #1 and #2 share the hall bath while receiving the morning sun and the master catches the evening light. The lower level rec room/basement features new carpet, a half bath, decorative fireplace and walk out. Tenant is responsible for all utilities - electric, water, cable/alarm. No smoking. No pets. Application fee is $50 per adult.