7928 GILMORE AVE

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking ice maker carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Very Nice Remodel Home for Rent in Rosedale. 4 bedroom and 3 full bath room. Living room & dinning room with hardwood floors and all bed rooms has carpet. All bath rooms has been remodel. All ready for you to move in