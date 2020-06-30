All apartments in Rosedale
Last updated February 24 2020 at 11:15 AM

7928 GILMORE AVE

7928 Gilmore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7928 Gilmore Avenue, Rosedale, MD 21237

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ice maker
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Very Nice Remodel Home for Rent in Rosedale. 4 bedroom and 3 full bath room. Living room & dinning room with hardwood floors and all bed rooms has carpet. All bath rooms has been remodel. All ready for you to move in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7928 GILMORE AVE have any available units?
7928 GILMORE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rosedale, MD.
What amenities does 7928 GILMORE AVE have?
Some of 7928 GILMORE AVE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7928 GILMORE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
7928 GILMORE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7928 GILMORE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 7928 GILMORE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rosedale.
Does 7928 GILMORE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 7928 GILMORE AVE offers parking.
Does 7928 GILMORE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7928 GILMORE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7928 GILMORE AVE have a pool?
No, 7928 GILMORE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 7928 GILMORE AVE have accessible units?
No, 7928 GILMORE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7928 GILMORE AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7928 GILMORE AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7928 GILMORE AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7928 GILMORE AVE does not have units with air conditioning.

