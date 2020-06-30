Very Nice Remodel Home for Rent in Rosedale. 4 bedroom and 3 full bath room. Living room & dinning room with hardwood floors and all bed rooms has carpet. All bath rooms has been remodel. All ready for you to move in
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7928 GILMORE AVE have any available units?
7928 GILMORE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rosedale, MD.
What amenities does 7928 GILMORE AVE have?
Some of 7928 GILMORE AVE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7928 GILMORE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
7928 GILMORE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.