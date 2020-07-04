1227 NEIGHBORS AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym

Sitting at the living room, you watch the natural light stream through the large picture window. The day holds great promise. The same open flow works equally well for social gatherings in this beautiful townhome. Enjoy the wide, spacious living room and walk out to your patio from the kitchen door ready for a cookout! Take advantage of the full lower level that can be used as a guest room, home gym, family room and enjoy the front porch and yard. The home has quick access to restaurants, stores, school, the Rosedale senior center as long as I-95 and I-695.