Home
/
Rosedale, MD
/
1227 NEIGHBORS AVENUE
Last updated May 30 2020 at 6:18 PM

1227 NEIGHBORS AVENUE

1227 Neighbors Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1227 Neighbors Avenue, Rosedale, MD 21237

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
Sitting at the living room, you watch the natural light stream through the large picture window. The day holds great promise. The same open flow works equally well for social gatherings in this beautiful townhome. Enjoy the wide, spacious living room and walk out to your patio from the kitchen door ready for a cookout! Take advantage of the full lower level that can be used as a guest room, home gym, family room and enjoy the front porch and yard. The home has quick access to restaurants, stores, school, the Rosedale senior center as long as I-95 and I-695.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1227 NEIGHBORS AVENUE have any available units?
1227 NEIGHBORS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rosedale, MD.
What amenities does 1227 NEIGHBORS AVENUE have?
Some of 1227 NEIGHBORS AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1227 NEIGHBORS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1227 NEIGHBORS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1227 NEIGHBORS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1227 NEIGHBORS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rosedale.
Does 1227 NEIGHBORS AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1227 NEIGHBORS AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1227 NEIGHBORS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1227 NEIGHBORS AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1227 NEIGHBORS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1227 NEIGHBORS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1227 NEIGHBORS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1227 NEIGHBORS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1227 NEIGHBORS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1227 NEIGHBORS AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1227 NEIGHBORS AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1227 NEIGHBORS AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

