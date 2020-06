Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Home ready for new owner; price discount monthly of $50.00 for military or first responders Available August 15, 2020. Exquisite, well maintained 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage single family home. Fully finished walkout basement on a quiet cul-de-sac. HD wood and tile floors and a deck that backs to woods. This property is locate close to 301 and 495. Call today to schedule a private showing! Agents bring offer. Property also offered for Sale under MLSPG549578. On line application:longandfoster.com/rentals/7803-Tallinn-Court-Upper-Marlboro-MD-20772-299950898. Click rental application and this site will come up: longandfoster.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/116634. Follow prompts.