602 Ivy League Lane

**PRICE REDUCTION** Large town home in great Rockville neighborhood! - Up for rent we have a very large townhome available in a quiet Rockville neighborhood! Here are the features that make this house stand out:



1.) 3 Bedrooms, each has their own private bathroom! Additional room in basement can be used as a den or 4th room

2.) 3.5 bathrooms- including powder room on main level off kitchen

3.) large living room and dining area!

4.) Fresh carpet and paint throughout house

5.) Laundry included- washer and Dryer work well and are included in the rent!

6.) Tile in each shower and nice bathroom vanities provide a nice update to look and style of the bathrooms

7.) Discounts available for qualified applicants- ask us how you can save money on your rent or security deposit!



This is a perfect house for a family or professional who wants lots of space.



Come see more pictures on our website: mhpropertymgmt.com



