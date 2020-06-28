All apartments in Rockville
602 Ivy League Lane
Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:53 AM

602 Ivy League Lane

602 Ivy League Lane · No Longer Available
Location

602 Ivy League Lane, Rockville, MD 20850
West Rockville

Amenities

in unit laundry
carpet
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
**PRICE REDUCTION** Large town home in great Rockville neighborhood! - Up for rent we have a very large townhome available in a quiet Rockville neighborhood! Here are the features that make this house stand out:

1.) 3 Bedrooms, each has their own private bathroom! Additional room in basement can be used as a den or 4th room
2.) 3.5 bathrooms- including powder room on main level off kitchen
3.) large living room and dining area!
4.) Fresh carpet and paint throughout house
5.) Laundry included- washer and Dryer work well and are included in the rent!
6.) Tile in each shower and nice bathroom vanities provide a nice update to look and style of the bathrooms
7.) Discounts available for qualified applicants- ask us how you can save money on your rent or security deposit!

This is a perfect house for a family or professional who wants lots of space.

Come see more pictures on our website: mhpropertymgmt.com

(RLNE5126715)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 Ivy League Lane have any available units?
602 Ivy League Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
Is 602 Ivy League Lane currently offering any rent specials?
602 Ivy League Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 Ivy League Lane pet-friendly?
No, 602 Ivy League Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 602 Ivy League Lane offer parking?
No, 602 Ivy League Lane does not offer parking.
Does 602 Ivy League Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 602 Ivy League Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 Ivy League Lane have a pool?
No, 602 Ivy League Lane does not have a pool.
Does 602 Ivy League Lane have accessible units?
No, 602 Ivy League Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 602 Ivy League Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 602 Ivy League Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 602 Ivy League Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 602 Ivy League Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
