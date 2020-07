Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator gym parking pool

Located in the heart of Rockville Town Center, this beautifully decorated and meticulously maintained spacious 1 BR condo is a perfect 10! Just steps from the Rockville Metro and among the vibrant restaurants and numerous retail establishments, this light-filled condo features gorgeous hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, and large windows. The Palladian is a pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center, club room, and private parking!