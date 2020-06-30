313 RIDGEMONT AVENUE

Amenities
Luxury townhouse in popular King Farm community, new painting on whole house , and new hardwood wood floor on main level, 3 bedrooms,2 Full bath,2 half bath,and 2 car garage , gourmet kitchen with new hardwood floor , center island , fire place between kitchen and living room with new hardwood floor, three bedrooms and two full bath on up level with new carpet , good size recreation room with new carpet and one half bath on lower level, walk out to 2 car garage in the rear, free shuttle bus to metro station, walk to shopping center, community w/ pool,fitness center,tennis court and park , close to I- 270/370,Rt / 355.