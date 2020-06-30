313 RIDGEMONT AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

Luxury townhouse in popular King Farm community, new painting on whole house , and new hardwood wood floor on main level, 3 bedrooms,2 Full bath,2 half bath,and 2 car garage , gourmet kitchen with new hardwood floor , center island , fire place between kitchen and living room with new hardwood floor, three bedrooms and two full bath on up level with new carpet , good size recreation room with new carpet and one half bath on lower level, walk out to 2 car garage in the rear, free shuttle bus to metro station, walk to shopping center, community w/ pool,fitness center,tennis court and park , close to I- 270/370,Rt / 355.