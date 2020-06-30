All apartments in Rockville
Find more places like 313 RIDGEMONT AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockville, MD
/
313 RIDGEMONT AVENUE
Last updated April 25 2020 at 5:44 AM

313 RIDGEMONT AVENUE

313 Ridgemont Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockville
See all
King Farm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

313 Ridgemont Avenue, Rockville, MD 20850
King Farm

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Luxury townhouse in popular King Farm community, new painting on whole house , and new hardwood wood floor on main level, 3 bedrooms,2 Full bath,2 half bath,and 2 car garage , gourmet kitchen with new hardwood floor , center island , fire place between kitchen and living room with new hardwood floor, three bedrooms and two full bath on up level with new carpet , good size recreation room with new carpet and one half bath on lower level, walk out to 2 car garage in the rear, free shuttle bus to metro station, walk to shopping center, community w/ pool,fitness center,tennis court and park , close to I- 270/370,Rt / 355.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 RIDGEMONT AVENUE have any available units?
313 RIDGEMONT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 313 RIDGEMONT AVENUE have?
Some of 313 RIDGEMONT AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 RIDGEMONT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
313 RIDGEMONT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 RIDGEMONT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 313 RIDGEMONT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 313 RIDGEMONT AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 313 RIDGEMONT AVENUE offers parking.
Does 313 RIDGEMONT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 313 RIDGEMONT AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 RIDGEMONT AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 313 RIDGEMONT AVENUE has a pool.
Does 313 RIDGEMONT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 313 RIDGEMONT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 313 RIDGEMONT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 RIDGEMONT AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 313 RIDGEMONT AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 313 RIDGEMONT AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flats at Shady Grove
1380 Piccard Dr
Rockville, MD 20850
Siesta Key
15250 Siesta Key Way
Rockville, MD 20850
Westchester Rockville Station
100 1st St
Rockville, MD 20851
The Metropolitan Rockville Town Center
255 N Washington St
Rockville, MD 20850
Axis at Shady Grove
9305 Corporate Blvd
Rockville, MD 20850
Halpine View Apartments
13013 Crookston Ln
Rockville, MD 20851
Camden Fallsgrove
719 Fallsgrove Dr
Rockville, MD 20850
Stories at Congressional Plaza
1620 E Jefferson St
Rockville, MD 20852

Similar Pages

Rockville 1 BedroomsRockville 2 Bedrooms
Rockville Apartments with ParkingRockville Apartments with Pool
Rockville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central RockvilleWest Rockville
East Rockville
King Farm

Apartments Near Colleges

Montgomery CollegeHoward Community College
University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University