1327 Stockett Square

Located in quiet community on private cul-de-sac, this 2bed/2.5bath townhouse offers great, upgraded space. First level provides open-concept layout with kitchen cut-out overlooking living space. Updated kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, granite counters and ample cabinet space. Hardwood and ceramic tile. Half bath on main level. Second floor offers two bedrooms, each with their own private bath. Brand new HVAC with wifi thermostat for energy-saving heat/AC. Washer and dryer included. Fenced-in back yard. Easy access to shopping centers and major highways. Community features bike path, rec center with playground, tennis courts and optional pool package. Pets welcome on case by case basis with owner approval and deposit.