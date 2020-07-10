All apartments in Riverside
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1327 Stockett Square

1327 Stockett Square
Location

1327 Stockett Square, Riverside, MD 21017
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Located in quiet community on private cul-de-sac, this 2bed/2.5bath townhouse offers great, upgraded space. First level provides open-concept layout with kitchen cut-out overlooking living space. Updated kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, granite counters and ample cabinet space. Hardwood and ceramic tile. Half bath on main level. Second floor offers two bedrooms, each with their own private bath. Brand new HVAC with wifi thermostat for energy-saving heat/AC. Washer and dryer included. Fenced-in back yard. Easy access to shopping centers and major highways. Community features bike path, rec center with playground, tennis courts and optional pool package. Pets welcome on case by case basis with owner approval and deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1327 Stockett Square have any available units?
1327 Stockett Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverside, MD.
What amenities does 1327 Stockett Square have?
Some of 1327 Stockett Square's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1327 Stockett Square currently offering any rent specials?
1327 Stockett Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1327 Stockett Square pet-friendly?
Yes, 1327 Stockett Square is pet friendly.
Does 1327 Stockett Square offer parking?
No, 1327 Stockett Square does not offer parking.
Does 1327 Stockett Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1327 Stockett Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1327 Stockett Square have a pool?
Yes, 1327 Stockett Square has a pool.
Does 1327 Stockett Square have accessible units?
No, 1327 Stockett Square does not have accessible units.
Does 1327 Stockett Square have units with dishwashers?
No, 1327 Stockett Square does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1327 Stockett Square have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1327 Stockett Square has units with air conditioning.

