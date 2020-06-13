112 Apartments for rent in Riverdale Park, MD with balcony
While Riverdale Park is a nice, normal American suburb today, it hasn't always been. In the 1960s, it was a hotbed of counter-culture, and there are still many remnants left over in the town, like group houses, counter-cultural businesses, and more. Don't expect too much rebelliousness there anymore, though!
Riverdale Park is a small town in Prince George's County, Maryland. The town has a rich history. Founded in the late 19th century, Riverdale Park developed as a suburb of Washington D.C., where people lived when they weren't in the bigger nearby city for work or play. In 1920, the town officially incorporated and became a city, and the area has continued to grow ever since. Most people today still live in Riverdale Park as a suburb. Most people that live there do spend the bulk of their time in either Washington D.C. or nearby College Park, which is home to the main campus of the University of Maryland. Still, Riverdale Park has its own strong, vibrant community with tons of suburban amenities -- a perfect escape from the nearby hustle bustle of America's capital. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Riverdale Park renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.