112 Apartments for rent in Riverdale Park, MD with balcony

While Riverdale Park is a nice, normal American suburb today, it hasn't always been. In the 1960s, it was a hotbed of counter-culture, and there are still many remnants left over in the town, like group houses, counter-cultural businesses, and more. Don't expect too much rebelliousness there anymore, though!

Riverdale Park is a small town in Prince George's County, Maryland. The town has a rich history. Founded in the late 19th century, Riverdale Park developed as a suburb of Washington D.C., where people lived when they weren't in the bigger nearby city for work or play. In 1920, the town officially incorporated and became a city, and the area has continued to grow ever since. Most people today still live in Riverdale Park as a suburb. Most people that live there do spend the bulk of their time in either Washington D.C. or nearby College Park, which is home to the main campus of the University of Maryland. Still, Riverdale Park has its own strong, vibrant community with tons of suburban amenities -- a perfect escape from the nearby hustle bustle of America's capital.