Riverdale Park, MD
Oak Ridge
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 AM

Oak Ridge

5510 Madison St · (301) 273-1744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
We are still here and ready to lease to you! We have low prices on our One and Two Bedroom Apartments. Application fee is waived when you are approved. Contact us today!
Location

5510 Madison St, Riverdale Park, MD 20737
East Riverdale

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5600L203 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 430 sqft

Unit 5617K102 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 491 sqft

Unit 5409P301 · Avail. now

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 491 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5402P302 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,405

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oak Ridge.

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
Welcome Home! | Oak Ridge Apartments
Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice. Please use our interactive website for choosing, leasing and applying for your new apartment home! Feel free to contact us with any questions or concerns, or if you are in need of additional information on a particular apartment home (3D floorplans, virtual tours, or pictures). In an effort to help facilitate a smooth virtual leasing campaign, we are currently refunding all application fees for approved applicants. We are here to help. Residents, please use our Rent Cafe Portal for communication. Feel free to contact us at any time with any questions or concerns.

Thank you,
Management

Convenience, Location and Service all here at Oak Ridge Apartments. We offer unique apartment features and outdoor amenities for all ages. Our beautifully landscaped community provi

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $350 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $350 per pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Pitbull, 35lbs
Parking Details: Open lot. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oak Ridge have any available units?
Oak Ridge has 5 units available starting at $1,035 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Oak Ridge have?
Some of Oak Ridge's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oak Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Oak Ridge is offering the following rent specials: We are still here and ready to lease to you! We have low prices on our One and Two Bedroom Apartments. Application fee is waived when you are approved. Contact us today!
Is Oak Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Oak Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Oak Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Oak Ridge offers parking.
Does Oak Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Oak Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Oak Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Oak Ridge has a pool.
Does Oak Ridge have accessible units?
No, Oak Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Oak Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oak Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does Oak Ridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Oak Ridge has units with air conditioning.
