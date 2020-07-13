Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $350 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $350 per pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Pitbull, 35lbs
Parking Details: Open lot. Covered lot.