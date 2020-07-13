Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated bathtub oven range Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park

Welcome Home! | Oak Ridge Apartments

Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice. Please use our interactive website for choosing, leasing and applying for your new apartment home! Feel free to contact us with any questions or concerns, or if you are in need of additional information on a particular apartment home (3D floorplans, virtual tours, or pictures). In an effort to help facilitate a smooth virtual leasing campaign, we are currently refunding all application fees for approved applicants. We are here to help. Residents, please use our Rent Cafe Portal for communication. Feel free to contact us at any time with any questions or concerns.



Thank you,

Management



Convenience, Location and Service all here at Oak Ridge Apartments. We offer unique apartment features and outdoor amenities for all ages. Our beautifully landscaped community provi