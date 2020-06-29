All apartments in Riverdale Park
Park Tanglewood
Park Tanglewood

5309 Riverdale Rd · (833) 387-1557
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5309 Riverdale Rd, Riverdale Park, MD 20737
Riverdale Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 716 · Avail. now

$1,230

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 761 sqft

Unit 420 · Avail. now

$1,230

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 761 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 522 · Avail. now

$1,534

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 970 sqft

Unit 111 · Avail. now

$1,534

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 970 sqft

Unit 622 · Avail. now

$1,534

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 970 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Tanglewood.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
internet access
online portal
Welcome to Park Tanglewood in Riverdale, a hidden treasure of the community. Park Tanglewood features select newly renovated spacious studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans and amenities at an affordable rate. These awesome apartments offer trails and parks nearby while being located only 15 minutes from downtown Washington DC! You could head a few blocks over to Hyattsville and grab a bite at Elevation Burger or take in some readings at Busboys and Poets.\n\nLiving at Park Tanglewood means experiencing a higher level of service. Our service team is available 24 hours a day and you can access your resident account online any time; day or night. Discover the combination of elegance, quality, and modern conveniences at Park Tanglewood in Riverdale MD.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.9x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $400-$800
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park Tanglewood have any available units?
Park Tanglewood has 6 units available starting at $1,230 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Park Tanglewood have?
Some of Park Tanglewood's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Tanglewood currently offering any rent specials?
Park Tanglewood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park Tanglewood pet-friendly?
No, Park Tanglewood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverdale Park.
Does Park Tanglewood offer parking?
Yes, Park Tanglewood offers parking.
Does Park Tanglewood have units with washers and dryers?
No, Park Tanglewood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Tanglewood have a pool?
No, Park Tanglewood does not have a pool.
Does Park Tanglewood have accessible units?
No, Park Tanglewood does not have accessible units.
Does Park Tanglewood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park Tanglewood has units with dishwashers.
Does Park Tanglewood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Park Tanglewood has units with air conditioning.
