Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet walk in closets Property Amenities parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance internet access online portal

Welcome to Park Tanglewood in Riverdale, a hidden treasure of the community. Park Tanglewood features select newly renovated spacious studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans and amenities at an affordable rate. These awesome apartments offer trails and parks nearby while being located only 15 minutes from downtown Washington DC! You could head a few blocks over to Hyattsville and grab a bite at Elevation Burger or take in some readings at Busboys and Poets.



Living at Park Tanglewood means experiencing a higher level of service. Our service team is available 24 hours a day and you can access your resident account online any time; day or night. Discover the combination of elegance, quality, and modern conveniences at Park Tanglewood in Riverdale MD.