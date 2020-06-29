5412 Patterson St

Amenities

Newly Renovated 2BR House in Riverdale Park - Freshly-renovated 2BR 1BA home in Riverdale Park. Huge front yard and long driveway for off-street parking. The interior has been newly-updated and is ready for you to move in and get comfortable!



Light-filled living room and spacious kitchen with dishwasher, garbage disposal, and room for a table. Extra storage room at the rear has washing machine and dryer. House has radiator heat and window unit a/c.



Located near the intersection of MD-410 (East-West Highway/Riverdale Rd) and Kenilworth Ave. Near shopping (Megamart, Whole Foods, etc.), Riverdale Community Park, Greenbelt Park, bus lines and Metro stations (College Park and PG Plaza). Schools are Riverdale Elementary, William Wirt Middle, and Parkdale High.



Very easy commute to University of Maryland College Park, NOAA, USDA, etc.



Rent is $1,550/month. Security deposit is $1,550. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care.



To see the house or if you have any questions, please call or text Daniel at (301) 909-8128 or email management@newlegacypartners.com.



