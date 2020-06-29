All apartments in Riverdale Park
5412 Patterson St
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

5412 Patterson St

5412 Patterson Street · No Longer Available
Location

5412 Patterson Street, Riverdale Park, MD 20737
Riverdale Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Newly Renovated 2BR House in Riverdale Park - Freshly-renovated 2BR 1BA home in Riverdale Park. Huge front yard and long driveway for off-street parking. The interior has been newly-updated and is ready for you to move in and get comfortable!

Light-filled living room and spacious kitchen with dishwasher, garbage disposal, and room for a table. Extra storage room at the rear has washing machine and dryer. House has radiator heat and window unit a/c.

Located near the intersection of MD-410 (East-West Highway/Riverdale Rd) and Kenilworth Ave. Near shopping (Megamart, Whole Foods, etc.), Riverdale Community Park, Greenbelt Park, bus lines and Metro stations (College Park and PG Plaza). Schools are Riverdale Elementary, William Wirt Middle, and Parkdale High.

Very easy commute to University of Maryland College Park, NOAA, USDA, etc.

Rent is $1,550/month. Security deposit is $1,550. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care.

To see the house or if you have any questions, please call or text Daniel at (301) 909-8128 or email management@newlegacypartners.com.

(RLNE4056240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5412 Patterson St have any available units?
5412 Patterson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverdale Park, MD.
What amenities does 5412 Patterson St have?
Some of 5412 Patterson St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5412 Patterson St currently offering any rent specials?
5412 Patterson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5412 Patterson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5412 Patterson St is pet friendly.
Does 5412 Patterson St offer parking?
Yes, 5412 Patterson St offers parking.
Does 5412 Patterson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5412 Patterson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5412 Patterson St have a pool?
No, 5412 Patterson St does not have a pool.
Does 5412 Patterson St have accessible units?
No, 5412 Patterson St does not have accessible units.
Does 5412 Patterson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5412 Patterson St has units with dishwashers.
Does 5412 Patterson St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5412 Patterson St has units with air conditioning.

