Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

4504 Riverdale Rd

4504 Riverdale Road · No Longer Available
Location

4504 Riverdale Road, Riverdale Park, MD 20737
Riverdale Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
3 beds 3 baths SFH near MARC train in HYATTSVILLE - Property Id: 124449

Welcome to this charming spacious home which offers an ample and welcoming front porch, and sits on a massive 9,000 square foot lot. Perfect location and if you Love gardening this is IT! Convenient to public transportation within blocks to METRO, restaurants. coffee shops
Home Features:
Original hardwood floors throughout, separate dining room
One large bedroom on the main floor and full bath. Two additional bedrooms and full; bath on the second floor
Full finished basement perfect for recreation room, exercise room or storage with full bathroom. Enjoy the oversized garden area plus off street parking.

Riverdale is safe, quiet community .Also a quick drive to downtown DC while still having a residential, neighborhood feel. In addition, Riverdale MARC Station stop is 3mins walk. Just 11 minutes by train to Capitol Hill's Union Station. Perfect for commuters with easy access to Rhode Island Avenue, Bladensburg Road and New York Avenue. Eleven minutes driving to College park
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/124449
Property Id 124449

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4916148)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4504 Riverdale Rd have any available units?
4504 Riverdale Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverdale Park, MD.
What amenities does 4504 Riverdale Rd have?
Some of 4504 Riverdale Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4504 Riverdale Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4504 Riverdale Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4504 Riverdale Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4504 Riverdale Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4504 Riverdale Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4504 Riverdale Rd offers parking.
Does 4504 Riverdale Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4504 Riverdale Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4504 Riverdale Rd have a pool?
No, 4504 Riverdale Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4504 Riverdale Rd have accessible units?
No, 4504 Riverdale Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4504 Riverdale Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4504 Riverdale Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4504 Riverdale Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4504 Riverdale Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
