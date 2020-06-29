4504 Riverdale Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar gym parking cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

3 beds 3 baths SFH near MARC train in HYATTSVILLE - Property Id: 124449



Welcome to this charming spacious home which offers an ample and welcoming front porch, and sits on a massive 9,000 square foot lot. Perfect location and if you Love gardening this is IT! Convenient to public transportation within blocks to METRO, restaurants. coffee shops

Home Features:

Original hardwood floors throughout, separate dining room

One large bedroom on the main floor and full bath. Two additional bedrooms and full; bath on the second floor

Full finished basement perfect for recreation room, exercise room or storage with full bathroom. Enjoy the oversized garden area plus off street parking.



Riverdale is safe, quiet community .Also a quick drive to downtown DC while still having a residential, neighborhood feel. In addition, Riverdale MARC Station stop is 3mins walk. Just 11 minutes by train to Capitol Hill's Union Station. Perfect for commuters with easy access to Rhode Island Avenue, Bladensburg Road and New York Avenue. Eleven minutes driving to College park

No Dogs Allowed



