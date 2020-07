Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 09/15/19 Cozy Owings Mills townhouse in quiet location - Property Id: 142172



Two master bedrooms, 2 bathrooms townhouse in secure and quiet development available for rent since mid of September.

The townhouse has a big eat in kitchen, large deck, private fenced backyard and finished basement. Good schools.

Monthly rent is $1700 plus utilities.

Call for appointment to Mike 410-382-2349.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/142172p

