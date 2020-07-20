All apartments in Reisterstown
Find more places like 300 Hammond Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reisterstown, MD
/
300 Hammond Ave
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:23 AM

300 Hammond Ave

300 Hammond Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Reisterstown
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

300 Hammond Avenue, Reisterstown, MD 21136
Reisterstown

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
RARE! 4 Bedroom and 4 Full Bath House- Reisterstown, MD - Don't miss on this rare opportunity to rent this beautiful home located in Reisterstown, MD. Offering a 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, a den/office, dining room, formal and non-formal living room, plus a two car garage! There are plenty of amenities in this home from granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, 2 fireplaces, mirrored doors, hardwood floors, deck and backyard.Plus a large master bedroom suite, and master bathroom with a large roman shower, soaking tub and large two sink vanity. The property is closely located minutes from I-795 and I-695, plus tons of shopping and restaurants.

Call us now to set up an appointment!

*One Year Lease required
*$35 application fee per each occupant 18 years old and over.
*Background and Credit Check Required
*Available July 15th, 2019

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4894197)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Hammond Ave have any available units?
300 Hammond Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reisterstown, MD.
How much is rent in Reisterstown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reisterstown Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 Hammond Ave have?
Some of 300 Hammond Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Hammond Ave currently offering any rent specials?
300 Hammond Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Hammond Ave pet-friendly?
No, 300 Hammond Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reisterstown.
Does 300 Hammond Ave offer parking?
Yes, 300 Hammond Ave offers parking.
Does 300 Hammond Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Hammond Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Hammond Ave have a pool?
No, 300 Hammond Ave does not have a pool.
Does 300 Hammond Ave have accessible units?
No, 300 Hammond Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Hammond Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 Hammond Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Townes at Harvest View
101 Maple Ridge Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
The Summit At Owings Mills
1 Meridian Ln
Reisterstown, MD 21117
Butler Ridge Apartments
215 Caraway Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136

Similar Pages

Reisterstown 1 BedroomsReisterstown 2 Bedrooms
Reisterstown 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsReisterstown Apartments with Parking
Reisterstown Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDLangley Park, MDGreenbelt, MDAdelphi, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MD
Pasadena, MDMaryland City, MDArnold, MDPotomac, MDWhite Marsh, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDOlney, MDBeltsville, MDMontgomery Village, MDEast Riverdale, MDClarksburg, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University