300 Hammond Ave

RARE! 4 Bedroom and 4 Full Bath House- Reisterstown, MD - Don't miss on this rare opportunity to rent this beautiful home located in Reisterstown, MD. Offering a 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, a den/office, dining room, formal and non-formal living room, plus a two car garage! There are plenty of amenities in this home from granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, 2 fireplaces, mirrored doors, hardwood floors, deck and backyard.Plus a large master bedroom suite, and master bathroom with a large roman shower, soaking tub and large two sink vanity. The property is closely located minutes from I-795 and I-695, plus tons of shopping and restaurants.



*One Year Lease required

*$35 application fee per each occupant 18 years old and over.

*Background and Credit Check Required

*Available July 15th, 2019



No Pets Allowed



