Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool

Welcome home to this freshly painted 1BR, 1 full bath condo. Spacious Room Sizes, Private Balcony, Assigned Parking Space Directly in Front of Building, Laundry in the Unit, Full Kitchen, Living Room and Dining Room.

780 sq ft condo, plenty of storage, plenty of parking space in front of the house, community pool, fast access to 795 and Reisterstown Road.

available: now; rent: $1100/month