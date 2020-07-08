2 Coliston Rd

Amenities

3 Bedroom Town home- Reisterstown, MD - Recently updated townhouse located in Reisterstwon, MD with new carpeting throughout, vinyl flooring in the kitchen, bathrooms and basement, freshly painted and new counter tops. This home has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths and a finished family room in the basement with storage room.Appliances included are Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven and Washer and Dryer. Located just minutes from Reisterstown Rd and I-795 you are close to plenty of dining and shopping options just minutes away.



*One Year Lease required

*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.

*Background and Credit Check Required.



No Pets Allowed



