Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

2 Coliston Rd

2 Coliston Road · No Longer Available
Location

2 Coliston Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136
Reisterstown

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom Town home- Reisterstown, MD - Recently updated townhouse located in Reisterstwon, MD with new carpeting throughout, vinyl flooring in the kitchen, bathrooms and basement, freshly painted and new counter tops. This home has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths and a finished family room in the basement with storage room.Appliances included are Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven and Washer and Dryer. Located just minutes from Reisterstown Rd and I-795 you are close to plenty of dining and shopping options just minutes away.

Call now and set an appointment or view our virtual video shopping in the photos!

*One Year Lease required
*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.
*Background and Credit Check Required.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5722392)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Coliston Rd have any available units?
2 Coliston Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reisterstown, MD.
How much is rent in Reisterstown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reisterstown Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 Coliston Rd have?
Some of 2 Coliston Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Coliston Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2 Coliston Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Coliston Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2 Coliston Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reisterstown.
Does 2 Coliston Rd offer parking?
No, 2 Coliston Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2 Coliston Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 Coliston Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Coliston Rd have a pool?
No, 2 Coliston Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2 Coliston Rd have accessible units?
No, 2 Coliston Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Coliston Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Coliston Rd has units with dishwashers.

