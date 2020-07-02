All apartments in Redland
7728 GOODFELLOW WAY
7728 GOODFELLOW WAY

7728 Goodfellow Way · (301) 258-9100
Location

7728 Goodfellow Way, Redland, MD 20855

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1820 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
RENOVATED TH with GRANITE counters, SS appl's, maple cabinets, deck backs to trees, HW floors on main level, spacious master with vaulted ceilings, renovated bathrs throughout, **SECONDS to Shady Grove METRO!!!! ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on our website under Avail Rental/Apply Now.. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7728 GOODFELLOW WAY have any available units?
7728 GOODFELLOW WAY has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7728 GOODFELLOW WAY have?
Some of 7728 GOODFELLOW WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7728 GOODFELLOW WAY currently offering any rent specials?
7728 GOODFELLOW WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7728 GOODFELLOW WAY pet-friendly?
No, 7728 GOODFELLOW WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redland.
Does 7728 GOODFELLOW WAY offer parking?
No, 7728 GOODFELLOW WAY does not offer parking.
Does 7728 GOODFELLOW WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7728 GOODFELLOW WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7728 GOODFELLOW WAY have a pool?
Yes, 7728 GOODFELLOW WAY has a pool.
Does 7728 GOODFELLOW WAY have accessible units?
No, 7728 GOODFELLOW WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 7728 GOODFELLOW WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 7728 GOODFELLOW WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7728 GOODFELLOW WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 7728 GOODFELLOW WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
