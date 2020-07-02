7728 GOODFELLOW WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

RENOVATED TH with GRANITE counters, SS appl's, maple cabinets, deck backs to trees, HW floors on main level, spacious master with vaulted ceilings, renovated bathrs throughout, **SECONDS to Shady Grove METRO!!!! ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on our website under Avail Rental/Apply Now.. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.