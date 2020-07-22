Apartment List
MD
redland
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:43 PM

201 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Redland, MD

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
16316 DECKER PLACE
16316 Decker Place, Redland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1752 sqft
GREAT TOWNHOME, JUST STEPS FROM SHADY GROVE METRO! Townhome featuring 3-4 bedrooms, garage parking, lofts & rooftopterraces.

1 of 50

Last updated April 10 at 02:16 AM
1 Unit Available
16304 DECKER PLACE
16304 Decker Place, Redland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1864 sqft
NOW is your opportunity to RENT an EYA built home in the Westside at Shady Grove community! Situated steps from Metro's red line, this Banrcroft town home features 3 bedrooms, 3.
Results within 1 mile of Redland
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
39 Units Available
King Farm
Huntington at King Farm
801 Elmcroft Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,644
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,878
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,636
1456 sqft
Welcome home! Relish in your new fireplace, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances when you're not enjoying pool, sauna, hot tub, media room or the convenience of living next to King Farm Stream Valley Park.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 06:33 PM
17 Units Available
West Rockville
Villas at Rockville
1699 Yale Pl, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1792 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of Montgomery College and close to Shady Grove Metro Station. Units feature breakfast bars, energy efficient windows, and patios. Community offers storage areas and a pool.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
16 Units Available
King Farm
The Residences at King Farm
105 King Farm Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,620
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
1440 sqft
Two-story units available. Private balconies and patios. Outdoor pool with splash area for kids. In-unit laundry facilities. Impressive fitness center with cardio and strength training equipment.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 08:43 PM
23 Units Available
Gaithersburg Station
370 E Diamond Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,512
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1287 sqft
Elegant 1-2 bedroom (and loft) apartment homes. Unique floor plans, with built-in bookcases, in-unit W/D and soaking tubs. Wine room, recording studios, community garden and elevator. Near I-270, good schools and shopping.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Saybrooke Apartments
100 Old MacDonald Rd, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,373
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,108
1400 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments near Shady Grove Metro Station with easy access to I-270 and InterCounty Connector MD Route 200. Fireplace, patio, outside storage, vaulted ceilings and in-unit laundry.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
King Farm
502 King Farm Blvd.
502 King Farm Boulevard, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1733 sqft
-Outstanding Luxury Condominium Apartment -Award winning planned development community at King Farm -No security deposit but tenant should pass credit and criminal background check -Large, Bright open floor plan for safe, comfortable living -Secure

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
King Farm
524 Redland Blvd - 1
524 Redland Blvd, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2050 sqft
End Unit town home in highly sought after and convenient King Farm with 3 bedroom/3 full bath/2 half bath. Each bedroom has its own full bathroom. Private bedroom/bathroom on 4th level. Two large bedrooms on upper level.

1 of 27

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
King Farm
909 Crestfield Dr
909 Crestfield Drive, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2400 sqft
Fantastic 3BR 2FB+2HB Townhome in Close In King Farm! - Welcome home to your spacious 3 bedrooms+studies/playroom, 2 full bathroom + 2 half bathroom townhome in sought after King Farm.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
King Farm
907 Crestfield Drive - 1
907 Crestfield Drive, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1950 sqft
Spacious & Immaculate 3 bedrooms+studies/playroom, 2+2 bath TH. Hardwood floors & Tiles on the main and upper level, fireplace, 2-car garage, walkout basement.
Results within 5 miles of Redland
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
29 Units Available
Camden Washingtonian
10201 Washingtonian Blvd, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,499
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1125 sqft
These open-concept homes feature custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, tankless water heaters, and full size washers and dryers. On-site fitness center, bocce court, saltwater pool, and virtual fitness trainer.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
24 Units Available
Camden Shady Grove
9709 Key West Ave, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,503
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,613
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,017
1131 sqft
Floor plans from studio to three-bedrooms plus loft, fully equipped with lots of community and apartment amenities. Down street from Downtown Crown and a few miles from Downtown Rockville. Dog park and grooming area.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
16 Units Available
West Rockville
Camden Fallsgrove
719 Fallsgrove Dr, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,604
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,641
1386 sqft
Recently remodeled with upgrades like quartz counters and stainless steel appliances, plus in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy outdoor pool, tennis court and billiards lounge. Pet-friendly. 24-Hour fitness center and maintenance on-site.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 06:43 PM
17 Units Available
The Perry
12430 Park Potomac Ave, Potomac, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,880
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,115
1617 sqft
The Perry at Park Potomac is the perfect combination of accessibility and comfort. Close to I-270, these units promise an easy commute, while still providing amenities such as outdoor living space, a gym and pet-friendly facilities.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 06:42 PM
$
23 Units Available
Spectrum Paramount
230 Spectrum Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,399
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,409
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,847
1025 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spectrum Paramount in Gaithersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:41 PM
$
27 Units Available
Spectrum Majestic
116 Paramount Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,459
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,478
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1163 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spectrum Majestic in Gaithersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
14 Units Available
Assembly Watkins Mill
180 Watkins Station Cir, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,279
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1095 sqft
Spacious furnished units with stainless-steel appliances. Pet-friendly complex offering a basketball court, bike storage, pool, and 24-hour gym. Great for commuters! I-270 is minutes away.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
9 Units Available
Central Rockville
Stories at Congressional Plaza
1620 E Jefferson St, Rockville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,743
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,424
1151 sqft
Beautiful private and communal spaces. Recreation room with pool table, fireplace and comfortable seating. An in-house gym with state-of-the-art fitness equipment. Professional artwork turns the building into a personal museum.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
10 Units Available
Breckenridge
9905 Boysenberry Way, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,400
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1425 sqft
Easy Living in Montgomery Village Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
30 Units Available
NoBe Market Apartments
11351 Woodglen Dr, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,611
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,769
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
1198 sqft
Conveniently located in North Bethesda, just 7 minute metro ride to downtown Bethesda. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Tenants can take advantage of courtyard, pool, and gym.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
38 Units Available
West Rockville
Gables Upper Rock
70 Upper Rock Cir, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,547
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,543
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,976
1151 sqft
Wonderful rec room with pool table, foosball, flat screen TV and bar. Units have open, modern floor plans with laundry facilities. Outdoor pool, gardens and sitting areas for relaxing in comfortable weather.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
21 Units Available
Brighton Village
345 W Side Dr, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,260
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1220 sqft
Enjoy urban living or rural recreation with close proximity to Festival Shopping Center, as well as Bohrer and Green Parks. Hardwood floors and patios in units. Near I-270 and I-370 interchange.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
22 Units Available
Aurora at North Bethesda Center
5401 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,520
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,755
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1085 sqft
Modern high-rise apartment at its finest. Beautiful views. Units feature wheelchair accessibility and are pet-friendly. Centrally located to downtown shopping and dining. Provides 24-hour security.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Redland, MD

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Redland should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Redland may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Redland. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

