7727 IRONFORGE CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful townhome in a great location! Four bedrooms and three and half baths. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Spacious living area with large rear deck. Large finished basement with wood fireplace. Close to parks and public transportation. One mile from Shady Grove metro. Come check it out! Housing Choice Voucher Program Welcome. Please observe all COVID guidelines when showing the home ~ wear masks, limit contact, no more than 3 visitors at a time. Property owner requires at least 1 applicant have a credit score of 700 or higher and that the household's two primary incomes must combine to total atleast $95,000. In addition, applicants with a bankruptcy within the last 7 years will not be considered. To apply, click on "Rental Application" at this location: https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/7727-Ironforge-Court-Derwood-MD-20855-301283472