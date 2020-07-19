All apartments in Redland
Last updated July 19 2020 at 3:08 AM

7727 IRONFORGE CT

7727 Ironforge Court · (866) 677-6937
Location

7727 Ironforge Court, Redland, MD 20855

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful townhome in a great location! Four bedrooms and three and half baths. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Spacious living area with large rear deck. Large finished basement with wood fireplace. Close to parks and public transportation. One mile from Shady Grove metro. Come check it out! Housing Choice Voucher Program Welcome. Please observe all COVID guidelines when showing the home ~ wear masks, limit contact, no more than 3 visitors at a time. Property owner requires at least 1 applicant have a credit score of 700 or higher and that the household's two primary incomes must combine to total atleast $95,000. In addition, applicants with a bankruptcy within the last 7 years will not be considered. To apply, click on "Rental Application" at this location: https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/7727-Ironforge-Court-Derwood-MD-20855-301283472

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7727 IRONFORGE CT have any available units?
7727 IRONFORGE CT has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7727 IRONFORGE CT have?
Some of 7727 IRONFORGE CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7727 IRONFORGE CT currently offering any rent specials?
7727 IRONFORGE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7727 IRONFORGE CT pet-friendly?
No, 7727 IRONFORGE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redland.
Does 7727 IRONFORGE CT offer parking?
Yes, 7727 IRONFORGE CT offers parking.
Does 7727 IRONFORGE CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7727 IRONFORGE CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7727 IRONFORGE CT have a pool?
No, 7727 IRONFORGE CT does not have a pool.
Does 7727 IRONFORGE CT have accessible units?
No, 7727 IRONFORGE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 7727 IRONFORGE CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7727 IRONFORGE CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7727 IRONFORGE CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7727 IRONFORGE CT does not have units with air conditioning.
