Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool pool table garage pet friendly

6708 Applewood Place Available 11/01/19 4 Bed 4.5 Bed - Rockville Colonial - Outdoor Pool - Welcome to this spectacular contemporary Colonial located in the sought-after Cameron Mill's community in Derwood, Maryland!



Some of the many fantastic features and amenities include: A bright and sunny dynamic open floor plan with soaring two-story ceilings and elegant moldings, gorgeous wood and tile flooring throughout the main level, a stunning formal living room with fireplace and entertainment sized dining room, gourmet stainless & granite island kitchen and sunny breakfast area with door to the multi-level deck, step-down family room with second fireplace and wonderful granite bar/entertainment area, excellent library or office with beautiful views of the rear yard and in-ground swimming pool!



The upper level offers an incredible master suite with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, sitting room with two-sided built-ins, and a custom-designed master bath with dual vanities, travertine tile flooring, an oversized shower with multiple heads and 72" claw-foot tub.



There is a guest bedroom with its own beautifully updated bath plus two additional nice-sized bedrooms that share a lovely remodeled Jack-n-Jill bath. The fully finished walkout lower level includes a great recreation room with a pool table area, full-sized bar, and new french door out to the spectacular swimming pool and relaxing, sunning and entertainment patio area.



There is also a fitness room, bonus room, fourth full bath, and multiple storage rooms on the lower level.



Other features include the outdoor swimming pool with new liner, large multi-level deck with fantastic sun-shade electric awnings, all new energy-efficient windows, dual zoned HVAC systems, all located on a beautifully landscaped half-acre lot just 3-miles to Metro with great commuter access to 370/270 & the ICC.



Lease Terms:

*$50 application fee required

* 1-month security deposit required

*Minimum 1-year lease

*Small dogs are accepted on a case by case basis

*No smoking inside the property

*Tenant is responsible for all utilities (Water, Gas, and Electric)

*Tenant is responsible for pool care and maintenance contract

*Tenant is responsible for lawn care and landscaping



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2276890)