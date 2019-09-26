All apartments in Redland
Find more places like 6708 Applewood Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redland, MD
/
6708 Applewood Place
Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:27 PM

6708 Applewood Place

6708 Applewood Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6708 Applewood Place, Redland, MD 20855

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
pet friendly
6708 Applewood Place Available 11/01/19 4 Bed 4.5 Bed - Rockville Colonial - Outdoor Pool - Welcome to this spectacular contemporary Colonial located in the sought-after Cameron Mill's community in Derwood, Maryland!

Some of the many fantastic features and amenities include: A bright and sunny dynamic open floor plan with soaring two-story ceilings and elegant moldings, gorgeous wood and tile flooring throughout the main level, a stunning formal living room with fireplace and entertainment sized dining room, gourmet stainless & granite island kitchen and sunny breakfast area with door to the multi-level deck, step-down family room with second fireplace and wonderful granite bar/entertainment area, excellent library or office with beautiful views of the rear yard and in-ground swimming pool!

The upper level offers an incredible master suite with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, sitting room with two-sided built-ins, and a custom-designed master bath with dual vanities, travertine tile flooring, an oversized shower with multiple heads and 72" claw-foot tub.

There is a guest bedroom with its own beautifully updated bath plus two additional nice-sized bedrooms that share a lovely remodeled Jack-n-Jill bath. The fully finished walkout lower level includes a great recreation room with a pool table area, full-sized bar, and new french door out to the spectacular swimming pool and relaxing, sunning and entertainment patio area.

There is also a fitness room, bonus room, fourth full bath, and multiple storage rooms on the lower level.

Other features include the outdoor swimming pool with new liner, large multi-level deck with fantastic sun-shade electric awnings, all new energy-efficient windows, dual zoned HVAC systems, all located on a beautifully landscaped half-acre lot just 3-miles to Metro with great commuter access to 370/270 & the ICC.

Lease Terms:
*$50 application fee required
* 1-month security deposit required
*Minimum 1-year lease
*Small dogs are accepted on a case by case basis
*No smoking inside the property
*Tenant is responsible for all utilities (Water, Gas, and Electric)
*Tenant is responsible for pool care and maintenance contract
*Tenant is responsible for lawn care and landscaping

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2276890)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6708 Applewood Place have any available units?
6708 Applewood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redland, MD.
What amenities does 6708 Applewood Place have?
Some of 6708 Applewood Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6708 Applewood Place currently offering any rent specials?
6708 Applewood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6708 Applewood Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 6708 Applewood Place is pet friendly.
Does 6708 Applewood Place offer parking?
Yes, 6708 Applewood Place offers parking.
Does 6708 Applewood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6708 Applewood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6708 Applewood Place have a pool?
Yes, 6708 Applewood Place has a pool.
Does 6708 Applewood Place have accessible units?
No, 6708 Applewood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6708 Applewood Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6708 Applewood Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6708 Applewood Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6708 Applewood Place has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redland Apartments with BalconyRedland Apartments with Gym
Redland Apartments with ParkingRedland Dog Friendly Apartments
Redland Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MD
Franconia, VADamascus, MDSpring Ridge, MDColesville, MDSeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America