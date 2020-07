Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher fireplace range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

This townhouse is beautiful to visit and live in. A great find. The house and neighborhood is great living. Property Vacant and on combo lockbox.NOTICE TO AGENTS: COVID-19 STAY-IN-PLACE HAVE NOT BEEN REMOVED FOR PRINCE GEORGES COUNTY OR THE GOVERNMENTAL OFFICES AND MY OFFICE'S CLOSURE IS UNDER THEIR JURISDICTION. PLEASE ADD YOUR INFORMATION FOR SHOWING TO MY CELL PHONE AND WHEN THE STAY-IN-PLACE ORDER IS REMOVED, I WILL SCHEDULE AN OPEN HOUSE DAY AND TIME AND CONTACT YOU FOR SHOWINGS.PROPERTY READY FOR SHOWING AND SANITIZED. EVERYONE ENTERING THE PROPERTY MUSTWEAR A MASK AND GLOVES.