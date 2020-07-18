All apartments in Potomac
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9120 TOWN GATE LN

9120 Town Gate Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9120 Town Gate Lane, Potomac, MD 20817

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Turn key home ready for immediate occupancy! Dramatic two story living room welcomes you to the popular floorplan which includes a main level study and an open, gourmet kitchen adjacent to a family room with one of two fireplaces. Updated throughout including kitchen and baths. Loads of hardwood floors, including the master suite with separate sitting room and renovated master bath. Upper level laundry room too! The lower level features a wine cellar, home theater, bedroom suite with updated bath plus ample recreation area! Fantastic outdoor entertaining space with oversized patio with wooded views. You'll love the convenient location for commuting plus it's close to the Avenel Park and Swim & Tennis club -membership is included! Rent includes all lawn care as well. Home is available partially furnished - call for additional details!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9120 TOWN GATE LN have any available units?
9120 TOWN GATE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 9120 TOWN GATE LN have?
Some of 9120 TOWN GATE LN's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9120 TOWN GATE LN currently offering any rent specials?
9120 TOWN GATE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9120 TOWN GATE LN pet-friendly?
No, 9120 TOWN GATE LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 9120 TOWN GATE LN offer parking?
Yes, 9120 TOWN GATE LN offers parking.
Does 9120 TOWN GATE LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9120 TOWN GATE LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9120 TOWN GATE LN have a pool?
Yes, 9120 TOWN GATE LN has a pool.
Does 9120 TOWN GATE LN have accessible units?
No, 9120 TOWN GATE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 9120 TOWN GATE LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9120 TOWN GATE LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 9120 TOWN GATE LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 9120 TOWN GATE LN does not have units with air conditioning.
