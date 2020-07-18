9120 TOWN GATE LN

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage media room tennis court

Turn key home ready for immediate occupancy! Dramatic two story living room welcomes you to the popular floorplan which includes a main level study and an open, gourmet kitchen adjacent to a family room with one of two fireplaces. Updated throughout including kitchen and baths. Loads of hardwood floors, including the master suite with separate sitting room and renovated master bath. Upper level laundry room too! The lower level features a wine cellar, home theater, bedroom suite with updated bath plus ample recreation area! Fantastic outdoor entertaining space with oversized patio with wooded views. You'll love the convenient location for commuting plus it's close to the Avenel Park and Swim & Tennis club -membership is included! Rent includes all lawn care as well. Home is available partially furnished - call for additional details!