8601 SNOWHILL CT

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Fantastic home inside Potomac Village on quiet cul-de-sac with almost .8/ac lot with beautiful pool. hot tub outside fireplace! Landscaping and weekly pool care included in the rent! Three finished living levels - main level has study, sunroom addition. Refinished hardwood floors look amazing! Renovated powder room. Main level mud room and laundry room. 4 bedrooms and 3 baths up. Lower level has bedroom and bath and rec room. Available immediately! Home being professionally photographed on Monday and photos will be upgraded ASAP!