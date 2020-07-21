8513 FOX RUN

Amenities

Remodeled and expanded colonial with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and two-car garage on a quiet side street in the much desired neighborhood of Fox Hills. Sunroom addition and an old-fashioned covered front flagstone porch. A rear patio with boxed gardens, a fenced yard, and professional landscaping compliment the exterior of the property while the tree-lined setting provides for a private retreat. New hall bath with double sink, master bedroom suite with hardwood flooring; three additional bedrooms (all with hardwood flooring). Walkout lower level recreation room with recessed lighting, New washer & dryer, new HVAC system, new water heater, new concrete patio, and new gas fireplace. Conveniently located near Winston Churchill High School with easy access to the I-270 corridor, and all the retail and restaurants in Park Potomac, Cabin John Mall, and Potomac Village. Grass cutting and private trash collection included in rent. Owner real estate licensee!