8 CARDEROCK COURT
8 Carderock Court
·
No Longer Available
Potomac
Location
8 Carderock Court, Potomac, MD 20817
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5 BR, 3 bath contemporary home in Carderock Springs available immediately. One car attached garage, new balcony deck and new ground level deck. Pets, case by case basis.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8 CARDEROCK COURT have any available units?
8 CARDEROCK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Potomac, MD
.
What amenities does 8 CARDEROCK COURT have?
Some of 8 CARDEROCK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8 CARDEROCK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8 CARDEROCK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 CARDEROCK COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 8 CARDEROCK COURT is pet friendly.
Does 8 CARDEROCK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 8 CARDEROCK COURT offers parking.
Does 8 CARDEROCK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 CARDEROCK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 CARDEROCK COURT have a pool?
No, 8 CARDEROCK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 8 CARDEROCK COURT have accessible units?
No, 8 CARDEROCK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8 CARDEROCK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 CARDEROCK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 CARDEROCK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 CARDEROCK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
