All apartments in Potomac
Find more places like 8 CARDEROCK COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Potomac, MD
/
8 CARDEROCK COURT
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:02 PM

8 CARDEROCK COURT

8 Carderock Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Potomac
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8 Carderock Court, Potomac, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5 BR, 3 bath contemporary home in Carderock Springs available immediately. One car attached garage, new balcony deck and new ground level deck. Pets, case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 CARDEROCK COURT have any available units?
8 CARDEROCK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 8 CARDEROCK COURT have?
Some of 8 CARDEROCK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 CARDEROCK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8 CARDEROCK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 CARDEROCK COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 8 CARDEROCK COURT is pet friendly.
Does 8 CARDEROCK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 8 CARDEROCK COURT offers parking.
Does 8 CARDEROCK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 CARDEROCK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 CARDEROCK COURT have a pool?
No, 8 CARDEROCK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 8 CARDEROCK COURT have accessible units?
No, 8 CARDEROCK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8 CARDEROCK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 CARDEROCK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 CARDEROCK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 CARDEROCK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Perry
12430 Park Potomac Ave
Potomac, MD 20854

Similar Pages

Potomac 1 BedroomsPotomac 2 Bedrooms
Potomac Apartments with BalconyPotomac Apartments with Parking
Potomac Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MD
Montgomery Village, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VAClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDChevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia