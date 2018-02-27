All apartments in Potomac
Last updated December 14 2019 at 9:42 AM

7833 HEATHERTON LN

7833 Heatherton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7833 Heatherton Lane, Potomac, MD 20854

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
The community of Inverness Knolls is very desirable due to the location in the area. This wonderful townhome has 3 finished levels with a renovated kitchen & all renovated bathrooms, it is beautiful!!! The home has a lovely flow for entertaining and outside is a fenced backyard with a large deck. Gleaming wood floors on the main level, kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, granite counters, & tiled back splash. Upstairs the master bedroom has two closets and a dressing area plus a renovated bathroom. A second and third bedroom are both decent size plus a renovated hall bathroom. Finished lower level (carpeted) with fireplace, powder room and large storage room. The community is surrounded with lots of greenery, plus an outdoor pool, tennis courts, playground, and walk trail around the neighborhood. The newly renovated Cabin John Shopping Center is a few minutes away with shopping, restaurants, grocery stores, and more commerce. Move right in and enjoy the community. Grosvenor Metro is only minutes away too!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7833 HEATHERTON LN have any available units?
7833 HEATHERTON LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 7833 HEATHERTON LN have?
Some of 7833 HEATHERTON LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7833 HEATHERTON LN currently offering any rent specials?
7833 HEATHERTON LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7833 HEATHERTON LN pet-friendly?
No, 7833 HEATHERTON LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 7833 HEATHERTON LN offer parking?
Yes, 7833 HEATHERTON LN offers parking.
Does 7833 HEATHERTON LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7833 HEATHERTON LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7833 HEATHERTON LN have a pool?
Yes, 7833 HEATHERTON LN has a pool.
Does 7833 HEATHERTON LN have accessible units?
No, 7833 HEATHERTON LN does not have accessible units.
Does 7833 HEATHERTON LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7833 HEATHERTON LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 7833 HEATHERTON LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 7833 HEATHERTON LN does not have units with air conditioning.

