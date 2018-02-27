7833 HEATHERTON LN

Amenities

The community of Inverness Knolls is very desirable due to the location in the area. This wonderful townhome has 3 finished levels with a renovated kitchen & all renovated bathrooms, it is beautiful!!! The home has a lovely flow for entertaining and outside is a fenced backyard with a large deck. Gleaming wood floors on the main level, kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, granite counters, & tiled back splash. Upstairs the master bedroom has two closets and a dressing area plus a renovated bathroom. A second and third bedroom are both decent size plus a renovated hall bathroom. Finished lower level (carpeted) with fireplace, powder room and large storage room. The community is surrounded with lots of greenery, plus an outdoor pool, tennis courts, playground, and walk trail around the neighborhood. The newly renovated Cabin John Shopping Center is a few minutes away with shopping, restaurants, grocery stores, and more commerce. Move right in and enjoy the community. Grosvenor Metro is only minutes away too!!!