Potomac, MD
7805 N CINDY LANE
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

7805 N CINDY LANE

7805 Cindy Ln · No Longer Available
Location

7805 Cindy Ln, Potomac, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Brick split level Colonial w/4 bedrooms - 3 full baths . Lower level has a great family room with chimney and another bedroom w/Full bath. Washer & dryer at the lower level. Neighborhood sought after great schools one of them is the Lycee Rochambeau (French School). Property Proximity to Congressional Golf course, NIH, NAVY Hospital, Suburban Hospital. DC, I-495 - I-270 - Downtown Bethesda with short distance to Westfield Montgomery Mall - Public transportation - Metro - - Vacant property - Shows well

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7805 N CINDY LANE have any available units?
7805 N CINDY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 7805 N CINDY LANE have?
Some of 7805 N CINDY LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7805 N CINDY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
7805 N CINDY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7805 N CINDY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 7805 N CINDY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 7805 N CINDY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 7805 N CINDY LANE offers parking.
Does 7805 N CINDY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7805 N CINDY LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7805 N CINDY LANE have a pool?
No, 7805 N CINDY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 7805 N CINDY LANE have accessible units?
No, 7805 N CINDY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 7805 N CINDY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7805 N CINDY LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7805 N CINDY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7805 N CINDY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

