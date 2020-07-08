7805 N CINDY LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking fireplace microwave oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautiful Brick split level Colonial w/4 bedrooms - 3 full baths . Lower level has a great family room with chimney and another bedroom w/Full bath. Washer & dryer at the lower level. Neighborhood sought after great schools one of them is the Lycee Rochambeau (French School). Property Proximity to Congressional Golf course, NIH, NAVY Hospital, Suburban Hospital. DC, I-495 - I-270 - Downtown Bethesda with short distance to Westfield Montgomery Mall - Public transportation - Metro - - Vacant property - Shows well