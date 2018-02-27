All apartments in Potomac
7507 CODDLE HARBOR LANE

7507 Coddle Harbor Lane · (301) 637-9762
Location

7507 Coddle Harbor Lane, Potomac, MD 20854

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1890 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
ceiling fan
playground
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
3BR 4BA Townhouse in Inverness Knolls, directly backing to woodlands and trails at Cabin John Regional Park. Swimming Pool, Tennis Courts, Tot Lot included. First floor has kitchen w/bistro table space, separate dining area, sunken living room with French Doors leading to deck w/woodland views. Upper level includes master bedroom with ceiling fan, two double closets, full master bath; two bedrooms, each with ceiling fans, full hall bathroom. Lower level has generous ceilings and walk-out to patio. Large family room w/fireplace. Separate shower bathroom. Laundry/utility room. Please see photos included!! Available now.Access to major traffic highways and bus lines. Walking distance to shopping center with Giant, 24-hr CVS, many eateries, Montgomery Mall, Cabin John Skating Rink and Park, library nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7507 CODDLE HARBOR LANE have any available units?
7507 CODDLE HARBOR LANE has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7507 CODDLE HARBOR LANE have?
Some of 7507 CODDLE HARBOR LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7507 CODDLE HARBOR LANE currently offering any rent specials?
7507 CODDLE HARBOR LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7507 CODDLE HARBOR LANE pet-friendly?
No, 7507 CODDLE HARBOR LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 7507 CODDLE HARBOR LANE offer parking?
No, 7507 CODDLE HARBOR LANE does not offer parking.
Does 7507 CODDLE HARBOR LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7507 CODDLE HARBOR LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7507 CODDLE HARBOR LANE have a pool?
Yes, 7507 CODDLE HARBOR LANE has a pool.
Does 7507 CODDLE HARBOR LANE have accessible units?
No, 7507 CODDLE HARBOR LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 7507 CODDLE HARBOR LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7507 CODDLE HARBOR LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7507 CODDLE HARBOR LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7507 CODDLE HARBOR LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
