7507 CODDLE HARBOR LANE

3BR 4BA Townhouse in Inverness Knolls, directly backing to woodlands and trails at Cabin John Regional Park. Swimming Pool, Tennis Courts, Tot Lot included. First floor has kitchen w/bistro table space, separate dining area, sunken living room with French Doors leading to deck w/woodland views. Upper level includes master bedroom with ceiling fan, two double closets, full master bath; two bedrooms, each with ceiling fans, full hall bathroom. Lower level has generous ceilings and walk-out to patio. Large family room w/fireplace. Separate shower bathroom. Laundry/utility room. Please see photos included!! Available now.Access to major traffic highways and bus lines. Walking distance to shopping center with Giant, 24-hr CVS, many eateries, Montgomery Mall, Cabin John Skating Rink and Park, library nearby.