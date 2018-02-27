7400 Lakeview Drive N307

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking pool courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool

Unit N307 Available 04/01/20 2 Bedroom 1.5 bathroom Apartment Bethesda - Property Id: 85389



Great two bedroom apartment, 1.5 bathrooms, for rent in a welcoming community. Feeds into great schools- Ashburton ES, North Bethesda MS, and Walter Johnson HS. Adjacent shopping, restaurants, hiking trails, parks, and conveniently located for commuting on 495, 270, to NIH, and DC. South facing unit overlooking beautiful large courtyard with natural light all day. Open concept with beautiful flooring seamlessly installed throughout. Wonderful private on site pool. Pet friendly condominium, but prefer no pets. No smoking.



Rent includes up to two common area parking spots, all utilities, basic Comcast cable, and all condo fees towards community maintenance and ammenties. Also includes free home maintenance - never worry about any issues with appliances or fixtures. $1850.00/month- available April 1, 2020.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/85389

Property Id 85389



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5631780)