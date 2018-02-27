All apartments in Potomac
Find more places like 7400 Lakeview Drive N307.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Potomac, MD
/
7400 Lakeview Drive N307
Last updated March 18 2020 at 11:31 AM

7400 Lakeview Drive N307

7400 Lakeview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Potomac
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7400 Lakeview Drive, Potomac, MD 20817

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
Unit N307 Available 04/01/20 2 Bedroom 1.5 bathroom Apartment Bethesda - Property Id: 85389

Great two bedroom apartment, 1.5 bathrooms, for rent in a welcoming community. Feeds into great schools- Ashburton ES, North Bethesda MS, and Walter Johnson HS. Adjacent shopping, restaurants, hiking trails, parks, and conveniently located for commuting on 495, 270, to NIH, and DC. South facing unit overlooking beautiful large courtyard with natural light all day. Open concept with beautiful flooring seamlessly installed throughout. Wonderful private on site pool. Pet friendly condominium, but prefer no pets. No smoking.

Rent includes up to two common area parking spots, all utilities, basic Comcast cable, and all condo fees towards community maintenance and ammenties. Also includes free home maintenance - never worry about any issues with appliances or fixtures. $1850.00/month- available April 1, 2020.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/85389
Property Id 85389

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5631780)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7400 Lakeview Drive N307 have any available units?
7400 Lakeview Drive N307 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 7400 Lakeview Drive N307 have?
Some of 7400 Lakeview Drive N307's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7400 Lakeview Drive N307 currently offering any rent specials?
7400 Lakeview Drive N307 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7400 Lakeview Drive N307 pet-friendly?
No, 7400 Lakeview Drive N307 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 7400 Lakeview Drive N307 offer parking?
Yes, 7400 Lakeview Drive N307 offers parking.
Does 7400 Lakeview Drive N307 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7400 Lakeview Drive N307 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7400 Lakeview Drive N307 have a pool?
Yes, 7400 Lakeview Drive N307 has a pool.
Does 7400 Lakeview Drive N307 have accessible units?
No, 7400 Lakeview Drive N307 does not have accessible units.
Does 7400 Lakeview Drive N307 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7400 Lakeview Drive N307 has units with dishwashers.
Does 7400 Lakeview Drive N307 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7400 Lakeview Drive N307 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Perry
12430 Park Potomac Ave
Potomac, MD 20854

Similar Pages

Potomac 1 BedroomsPotomac 2 Bedrooms
Potomac Apartments with BalconyPotomac Apartments with Parking
Potomac Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MD
Montgomery Village, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VAClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDChevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia