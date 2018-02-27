All apartments in Potomac
Find more places like 17 BENTRIDGE CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Potomac, MD
/
17 BENTRIDGE CT
Last updated December 4 2019 at 11:25 AM

17 BENTRIDGE CT

17 Bentridge Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Potomac
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17 Bentridge Court, Potomac, MD 20854

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 BENTRIDGE CT have any available units?
17 BENTRIDGE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 17 BENTRIDGE CT have?
Some of 17 BENTRIDGE CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 BENTRIDGE CT currently offering any rent specials?
17 BENTRIDGE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 BENTRIDGE CT pet-friendly?
No, 17 BENTRIDGE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 17 BENTRIDGE CT offer parking?
Yes, 17 BENTRIDGE CT offers parking.
Does 17 BENTRIDGE CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 BENTRIDGE CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 BENTRIDGE CT have a pool?
No, 17 BENTRIDGE CT does not have a pool.
Does 17 BENTRIDGE CT have accessible units?
No, 17 BENTRIDGE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 17 BENTRIDGE CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 BENTRIDGE CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 17 BENTRIDGE CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 BENTRIDGE CT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Perry
12430 Park Potomac Ave
Potomac, MD 20854

Similar Pages

Potomac 1 BedroomsPotomac 2 Bedrooms
Potomac Apartments with BalconyPotomac Apartments with Parking
Potomac Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MD
Montgomery Village, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VAClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDChevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia