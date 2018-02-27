Rent Calculator
Potomac, MD
17 BENTRIDGE CT
17 BENTRIDGE CT
17 Bentridge Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
17 Bentridge Court, Potomac, MD 20854
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17 BENTRIDGE CT have any available units?
17 BENTRIDGE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Potomac, MD
.
What amenities does 17 BENTRIDGE CT have?
Some of 17 BENTRIDGE CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 17 BENTRIDGE CT currently offering any rent specials?
17 BENTRIDGE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 BENTRIDGE CT pet-friendly?
No, 17 BENTRIDGE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Potomac
.
Does 17 BENTRIDGE CT offer parking?
Yes, 17 BENTRIDGE CT offers parking.
Does 17 BENTRIDGE CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 BENTRIDGE CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 BENTRIDGE CT have a pool?
No, 17 BENTRIDGE CT does not have a pool.
Does 17 BENTRIDGE CT have accessible units?
No, 17 BENTRIDGE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 17 BENTRIDGE CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 BENTRIDGE CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 17 BENTRIDGE CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 BENTRIDGE CT does not have units with air conditioning.
