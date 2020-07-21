10913 WHITERIM DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

REDUCED & READY - WHITMAN HS!! Ready to go....Gorgeous Townhouse in Private Setting with Wooded Views! Three level 3BD/2FB/2HB with ample storage, garage and spacious patio! Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, french doors open to beautiful patio with views of wildlife, pond and trees. Finished basement with 1-car garage, wine closet, fireplace and great built-ins. Amazing patio and outdoor living space. Minutes to Great Falls, C&O Tow Path, Carderock, Old Angler's Inn, Potomac Village, golf, shopping, restaurants & major commuter routes. Owners in process of moving out, will be ready mid August