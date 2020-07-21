All apartments in Potomac
/
Potomac, MD
/
10913 WHITERIM DRIVE
Last updated October 2 2019 at 3:20 PM

10913 WHITERIM DRIVE

10913 Whiterim Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10913 Whiterim Drive, Potomac, MD 20854

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
REDUCED & READY - WHITMAN HS!! Ready to go....Gorgeous Townhouse in Private Setting with Wooded Views! Three level 3BD/2FB/2HB with ample storage, garage and spacious patio! Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, french doors open to beautiful patio with views of wildlife, pond and trees. Finished basement with 1-car garage, wine closet, fireplace and great built-ins. Amazing patio and outdoor living space. Minutes to Great Falls, C&O Tow Path, Carderock, Old Angler's Inn, Potomac Village, golf, shopping, restaurants & major commuter routes. Owners in process of moving out, will be ready mid August

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10913 WHITERIM DRIVE have any available units?
10913 WHITERIM DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 10913 WHITERIM DRIVE have?
Some of 10913 WHITERIM DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10913 WHITERIM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10913 WHITERIM DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10913 WHITERIM DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10913 WHITERIM DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 10913 WHITERIM DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10913 WHITERIM DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10913 WHITERIM DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10913 WHITERIM DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10913 WHITERIM DRIVE have a pool?
No, 10913 WHITERIM DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 10913 WHITERIM DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10913 WHITERIM DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10913 WHITERIM DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10913 WHITERIM DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10913 WHITERIM DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10913 WHITERIM DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
