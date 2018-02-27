10403 Democracy Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful furnished single family home - Property Id: 133638



Beautiful furnished single family home in the heart of Potomac/Bethesda. Walking distance to Bells Mill & Cabin John schools as well as shopping centers & restaurants. This amazing home is located in a private compound, has oversized deck to entertain backing to woods. Living room with cathedral ceiling, kitchen is newly renovated. This home is renting for 4,995.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/133638

Property Id 133638



(RLNE5648149)