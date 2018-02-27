All apartments in Potomac
Find more places like 10403 Democracy Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Potomac, MD
/
10403 Democracy Ln
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:49 PM

10403 Democracy Ln

10403 Democracy Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Potomac
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10403 Democracy Lane, Potomac, MD 20854

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful furnished single family home - Property Id: 133638

Beautiful furnished single family home in the heart of Potomac/Bethesda. Walking distance to Bells Mill & Cabin John schools as well as shopping centers & restaurants. This amazing home is located in a private compound, has oversized deck to entertain backing to woods. Living room with cathedral ceiling, kitchen is newly renovated. This home is renting for 4,995.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/133638
Property Id 133638

(RLNE5648149)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10403 Democracy Ln have any available units?
10403 Democracy Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 10403 Democracy Ln have?
Some of 10403 Democracy Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10403 Democracy Ln currently offering any rent specials?
10403 Democracy Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10403 Democracy Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 10403 Democracy Ln is pet friendly.
Does 10403 Democracy Ln offer parking?
No, 10403 Democracy Ln does not offer parking.
Does 10403 Democracy Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10403 Democracy Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10403 Democracy Ln have a pool?
No, 10403 Democracy Ln does not have a pool.
Does 10403 Democracy Ln have accessible units?
No, 10403 Democracy Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 10403 Democracy Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10403 Democracy Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 10403 Democracy Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 10403 Democracy Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Perry
12430 Park Potomac Ave
Potomac, MD 20854

Similar Pages

Potomac 1 BedroomsPotomac 2 Bedrooms
Potomac Apartments with BalconyPotomac Apartments with Parking
Potomac Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MD
Montgomery Village, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VAClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDChevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia