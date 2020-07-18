10200 ARIZONA CIR #8

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful all Brick 3 story end unit townhouse which was a former development Model. Home has been constantly upgraded to keep in great condition. Latest upgrades include a total redo of the Kitchen. New cabinets, floors, granite counters, cooktop and freshly painted. Prepare gourmet meals in your new Kitchen with the Double oven and enjoy eating it either at your spacious kitchen table or in the large dining room. Other upgrades include a brick fireplace, Recess lighting, Custom bar w/built-ins. All 3 Full Bathrooms have been recently renovated and modernized. Upstairs has brand new upgraded carpeting. Walkout the French doors to Sunroom looking out onto a Private fenced in backyard .Steps from Montgomery Mall ,Parks and Restaurants .Easy access to 270/495. Montgomery County Schools, ideal location for a busy lifestyle. Great place and Great Price!