Last updated April 8 2019 at 9:35 AM

10200 ARIZONA CIR #8

10200 Arizona Circle · No Longer Available
Location

10200 Arizona Circle, Potomac, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful all Brick 3 story end unit townhouse which was a former development Model. Home has been constantly upgraded to keep in great condition. Latest upgrades include a total redo of the Kitchen. New cabinets, floors, granite counters, cooktop and freshly painted. Prepare gourmet meals in your new Kitchen with the Double oven and enjoy eating it either at your spacious kitchen table or in the large dining room. Other upgrades include a brick fireplace, Recess lighting, Custom bar w/built-ins. All 3 Full Bathrooms have been recently renovated and modernized. Upstairs has brand new upgraded carpeting. Walkout the French doors to Sunroom looking out onto a Private fenced in backyard .Steps from Montgomery Mall ,Parks and Restaurants .Easy access to 270/495. Montgomery County Schools, ideal location for a busy lifestyle. Great place and Great Price!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10200 ARIZONA CIR #8 have any available units?
10200 ARIZONA CIR #8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 10200 ARIZONA CIR #8 have?
Some of 10200 ARIZONA CIR #8's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10200 ARIZONA CIR #8 currently offering any rent specials?
10200 ARIZONA CIR #8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10200 ARIZONA CIR #8 pet-friendly?
No, 10200 ARIZONA CIR #8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 10200 ARIZONA CIR #8 offer parking?
No, 10200 ARIZONA CIR #8 does not offer parking.
Does 10200 ARIZONA CIR #8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10200 ARIZONA CIR #8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10200 ARIZONA CIR #8 have a pool?
No, 10200 ARIZONA CIR #8 does not have a pool.
Does 10200 ARIZONA CIR #8 have accessible units?
No, 10200 ARIZONA CIR #8 does not have accessible units.
Does 10200 ARIZONA CIR #8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10200 ARIZONA CIR #8 has units with dishwashers.
Does 10200 ARIZONA CIR #8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10200 ARIZONA CIR #8 does not have units with air conditioning.
